PITTSFIELD — A generous public allowed the Thanksgiving Angels to once again feed thousands of men, women and children this holiday week, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, volunteers of 19 faith-based groups worked around pandemic safety restrictions to provide frozen turkeys to nearly 1,500 households. That will enable up to 6,000 people to enjoy a feast who otherwise wouldn't on Thanksgiving Day.
The collaboration, in its ninth year, had to revamp its traditional distribution to ensure that beneficiaries safely received their food.
"It's almost miraculous," said the Rev. Joel Huntington, pastor of South Congregational Church, which hosts the annual charitable event.
"We had plans on paper that looked like they would work, then we adapted them," said Mary Rentz, who, with Janie Pellish, led nearly 100 volunteers into action.
Normally, people who preregister for the program stand in line on the Monday before Thanksgiving — in all kinds of weather. They wait to enter the hall at the rear of the church and pick out the nonperishable foods, fresh vegetables, homemade pies and baked goods stacked on folding tables before receiving their frozen turkey as they leave the building.
This year, COVID-19 forced organizers to box up the food themselves and place it into vehicles that lined up in two rows behind the church. The drivers entered from South Street onto a driveway between the church and Masonic Temple and left onto Church Street. The road was cordoned off between South and Edwin streets so through traffic wouldn't interfere with the exiting cars, vans and pickups.
Those who had taken part in Thanksgiving Angels distributions in years past seemed to adjust to the new system.
"[The line] is moving slowly, but going good," said Kimberly Carroll, who was picking up meals for three households.
Organizers say the $30,000 donated to buy food this fall far exceeded contributions from previous years. And the checks keep coming in, according to Huntington. "The generosity of people is stunning in these challenging times," the pastor said.
Organizers were challenged by an unpredictable supply line for food, evident by empty shelves at local supermarkets since the pandemic began in March. For that reason, planning and food purchases began in late summer, a month earlier than usual, said Mary Wheat, a Thanksgiving Angels coordinator.
"We started in August gathering nonperishables, [canned] beans, corn. Getting stuffing was a bit of a struggle," she said.
Then there were the 500 frozen turkeys that didn't arrive until just after distribution began at 9 a.m. and was expected to last until 6 p.m. Wheat said the program had 1,000 birds on hand, so there was no shortage to start.
While a success, the Thanksgiving Angels program this year wasn't as festive as usual. In past years, people joined for coffee while waiting in line, and once inside socialized with other patrons and volunteers.
"You don't get the camaraderie and the chance to smell the baked goods," said Kathy Semeno, while waiting in her car for a meal.
Nevertheless, longtime volunteer Joey Johnston got into costume to lighten the mood as he greeted the drivers and passengers in each vehicle. Johnston wore a Superman outfit with a multicolored court jester hat.
"It breaks up the tension and entertains the people and the kids," he said.