'Fair share' or 'wrong-minded' tax hike? Whatever you call it, here's what you need to know about Question 1

The first referendum question facing voters Nov. 8 asks whether the state's top earners should pay an additional 4 percent in taxes on every cent made over $1 million.

The question, termed the “Fair Share Amendment” by proponents and dubbed the “Millionaire Tax” by opponents, could bring an additional $1.2 billion to state coffers each year, according to the state’s Executive Office of Administration and Finance.

Proponents say the question's language will direct much-needed money to the state’s schools, public colleges and universities and transportation systems. Opponents argue there’s no guarantee those dollars will reach their intended targets.

Here’s what you need to know about Question 1 before you head to the polls.

What a yes vote means

A yes vote on Question 1 would amend the state’s constitution to change the tax rate on the state’s top earners starting in the tax year beginning January 2023.

The state would maintain its flat tax rate of 5 percent on income tax, but any person making over $1 million in income would pay an additional 4 cents on every dollar earned above $1 million. The $1 million mark would shift each year based on changes in the cost of living, just as federal income tax brackets shift.

The question says that money collected from this additional tax would be used, “subject to appropriation,” only “for quality public education, affordable public colleges and universities, and for the repair and maintenance of roads, bridges and public transportation.”

What a no vote means

A no vote on Question 1 would maintain a flat-tax rate of 5 percent for all income levels in the state.

What proponents say

Proponents say the change would levy money from the small pool of individuals who can best afford it and put the money into causes that benefit all state residents.

“We like to describe the Fair Share Amendment as a win-win for Massachusetts,” Jeron Mariani, campaign manager of the Fair Share Amendment 2022 ballot initiative, said in a recent meeting with The Berkshire Eagle’s editorial board.

“The richest 1 percent pay their fair share of taxes and we all benefit — including them — from better roads, bridges, public transit and schools, colleges, investments in educators, counselors and students,” Mariani said.

A January study by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University looked at the last complete year of tax data from the Internal Revenue Service and found that 21,000 tax filers, or 0.6 percent of all Massachusetts households, made more than $1 million in income in 2019.

The last time a millionaire tax was considered, the state Department of Revenue published a list of the number of people in each community that would be affected by such a tax. In 2016-2017, there were at least 93 people in Berkshire County who made more than $1 million in income — about 0.07 percent of the population in the county that year.

Supporters from Raise Up Massachusetts — the coalition of community organizations, faith-based groups and labor unions supporting Question 1 — say that the billions raised in taxes with this constitutional change would provide a steady funding source to support projects like west-east rail, teacher retention, tuition supports and bridge repairs.

Pittsfield City Council, School Committee endorse 'Fair Share Amendment' ballot question Under the proposal known as the Fair Share Amendment, residents making over $1 million in annual income — around 0.6 percent of people — would pay an additional tax on income above $1 million to fund education and transportation.

“Many of those programs, the money hasn’t been there to make investments anywhere in the state and more money has to be part of the answer,” said Andrew Farnitano, a communications director for Fair Share for Massachusetts.

What opponents say

Opponents of Question 1 say they’re not against greater spending on education or on infrastructure — though they argue that the way the question is structured won’t guarantee that either will happen.

It’s a point noted in another study by the Center for State Policy Analysis from September that highlighted that the Legislature could use the influx of funding to essentially backfill funding for education and transportation resources, as lawmakers shift money going to those things to other areas.

Opponents to the question say the tax change would impact small business owners, farmers, people who sell their homes — a collection of people outside of who the general public might consider “millionaires.”

Dan Cence, a spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment, said Question 1 would, in effect, increase the tax rate from 5 to 9 percent for those it affects, although the additional 4 percent applies only to income over $1 million.

“To levy an 80 percent tax increase over the monies over a million dollars on those single instances of those folks that have worked their whole life and put their money into their home feels like an unfair burden to us significantly,” he said in a visit with The Eagle’s editorial board.

Cence said his coalition feels that the timing of this question, as residents and businesses across the state crawl their way back from a pandemic economy, is insensitive.

“At some point the devil is in the details and we need to look at how those [changes] are achieved and on the backs of whom that’s achieved,” Cence said. “We feel like at this point in time this question is wrong-minded. It’s well-purposed but it’s wrong-minded and it’s certainly deficient in its application.”