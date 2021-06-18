While Juneteenth — it's a combination of the words "June" and "19th" — has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s, Saturday is the first time the date will be commemorated as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth, also historically known as Jubilee Day and Emancipation Day, marks the day when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned that they legally were free from enslavement. The message was delivered by Union Gen. Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865 — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
In conversations with the Eagle, several Berkshire County residents shared what the day means to them, and what it means to be free. The interviews have been lightly edited for clarity.
Dennis Powell, president of the NAACP Berkshire County branch
This is Black people's Fourth of July, really. When you read Frederick Douglass' famous Fourth of July speech that he made on the fifth of July, in 1852, he said, "What is the meaning of Fourth of July to the negro?"
Really, there was no Independence Day on July 4 of 1776. The Emancipation Proclamation didn't happen until 1863. So, how can you celebrate independence when you own slaves? The African Americans living in Texas didn't find out about it until 1865, two years after slavery was abolished. And even with that, many of the slave owners did not tell the slaves until after the crop was harvested.
We use the word "free"; we say "freedom," but freedom isn't being followed when you're in a department store, based on the color your skin; freedom is not being stopped because you had something hanging in your window, and then you end up dead. Freedom is not being expelled and put out of school at twice the rate of white students.
And this all goes back to humanity, and the fact that we are human beings. We should have had that freedom, period. White people didn't have to be given freedom when they were born. They were born free. Yeah, we have more movement forward with all of that, but now are we totally free? No, because there are still obstacles.
Here they are, trying to suppress the voting again; does that signify freedom? No. This is why we've got to do our due diligence, we got to stay in the street, we got to use our voices, because it really appears like we're going backwards.
The Make America Great Again that [former President Donald Trump] was talking about, he was talking about the days when Blacks couldn't vote. Couldn't own homes. Couldn't have bank accounts. That's the America he's talking about. So, yes, we still got a long way to go.
Lavante Wiggins, dean of students, Pittsfield High School
Juneteenth was made a national holiday, and because of scheduling purposes, we were not able to actually have that day off.
We had a lot of students and faculty, such as myself, who were saying, since we can't have it off, we at least need to celebrate and bring more awareness and attention to what Juneteenth actually is. That's what we're using the day for: to bring awareness to not only students, but a lot of staff as well.
Equality is freedom. Just being able to receive the same treatment as your peers, when it doesn't matter the color your skin, and being able to receive the same education, being able to receive the same sporting equipment, and property. To have the same job opportunities, and, honestly, opportunities just in life, in general.
So, definitely, I would say freedom is equality, to be put in a position to be successful, whether or not you are African American, white, Latino, it doesn't matter. So, it's equality and a chance to make something of yourself, without having overcome all those extra barriers because you're a different racial minority.
Wray Gunn, leader of the Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church restoration project in Great Barrington
This is Emancipation Day, brought forward again, just after the Civil War, by a general in Galveston, Texas, Gordon Granger. He was a Union soldier, and on June 19, he reported that all the slaves were free, and that made for a glorious day, but a hectic day to imagine, because then, the slaves didn't know what to do with themselves.
They had a bad enough time, and now were trying to figure out what to do with themselves and not get in trouble, because they can get in trouble more quickly than nonslaves and other races of people.
That freed the slaves, and from there they had to find ways to live, land to work, homes to live in and jobs to work at. But, that all started in 1865, even though President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.
The foundation of Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church was laid in 1878, so, you can see how close that was.
Black people have been fighting for freedom. Well, I guess you could say we got freedom, and we're fighting for justice; justice in the judicial system, which we don't seem to have right now. And that's why we're working to bring all this history up to the forefront. Get into the schools, teach more people about it and make them aware.