Amy Conway named editor-in-chief of The B magazine

Amy Conway, a longtime lifestyle editor and content creator who has been at the helm of magazines like Martha Stewart Living and Martha Stewart Weddings, has been named editor-in-chief of The B magazine.

In December, The Berkshire Eagle’s Fred Rutberg announced the new magazine would debut in 2023 with Michelle Petricca, who spent most of her career with the Condé Nast publishing company, as its publisher.

The B magazine will roll out at least five issues in 2023.

Conway will launch The B magazine’s debut in April. The theme of the issue is “The New Berkshires.”

“Amy has spent her career building brands that celebrate the art of inspired living — a major appeal of our beloved Berkshires,” Petricca said.

Rutberg called Conway “a real magazine pro with strong Berkshire connections.”

“I’m thrilled to be creating The B, a magazine celebrating the people and places of the Berkshires,” Conway said.

The Berkshires offers many stories to tell, she said. And “whether you’re a longtime resident or have recently fallen in love with the region, I look forward to delighting and maybe even surprising you.”

“Amy brings years of experience working with the best in the business, and she is the perfect person to capture and share the beauty of the Berkshires,” Petricca said. “We are so fortunate to have her leading the editorial team at The B.”

As a longtime lifestyle editor and content creator, Conway has expertise in and a passion for much of what the Berkshires is known for and has to offer — from the home to food to health and wellness and from weddings and travel to culture and outdoor adventure.

That experience comes from a career in magazine publishing. Most recently, from 2018 to 2022, Conway was editor-in-chief of Health magazine at Dotdash Meredith, the company that publishes magazines like People, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes and Investopedia.

Prior to that, she worked at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia for more than 20 years, including as editor-in-chief of Martha Stewart Weddings and executive editor of Martha Stewart Living. Conway edited the best-selling books “Martha Stewart’s Cookies” and “Martha Stewart’s Cooking School.”

“The B is fortunate to have such a talent to guide it through its inception,” Rutberg said. “Michelle Petricca deserves a lot of credit for recruiting Amy onto our team.”

The Berkshire Eagle will publish The B magazine.

In her leisure time, Conway is a runner and has two New York City Marathons under her belt. She enjoys cycling throughout the Berkshires.

Conway has two children in college. She and her pug split their time between Great Barrington and Westchester County in New York.

The B magazine is currently in editorial production. Publishing dates will be announced in March.

To advertise in The B or for other inquiries, contact Petricca at mpetricca@berkshireeagle.com.