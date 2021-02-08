When Tom Brady won the Super Bowl once again on Sunday, two Berkshire Medical Center health care workers were in the scaled-down crowd.

And the pair, who flew to Tampa Bay courtesy of the New England Patriots, had nothing but high praise for their all-expenses-paid trip to Florida.

“It was absolutely an experience I will never forget,” said Dionne Hamilton, a housekeeper on BMC’s Environmental Services Team. Until her ride on the Patriots plane, alongside other fully vaccinated New England health care workers, Hamilton had never flown in a plane before.

Kate Heath, a registered nurse in the hospital’s Critical Care Unit, was also delighted by the experience.

“The Kraft family and Patriots did a phenomenal job of meticulously planning every detail of the trip,” she said. “We were so well taken care of.”

Heath, who snagged a photo with Gov. Charlie Baker before take-off, said that every person she met “bent over backwards” to make the trip perfect, from its start at Gillette Stadium all the way to Super Bowl LV.

“It was touching,” she said.