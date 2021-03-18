GREAT BARRINGTON — The new owner of a small, elite boarding school for struggling adolescents says it no longer uses any of the controversial tactics espoused by its founder that came to light this week in an online news publication.

David Baum, the head of school who bought The John Dewey Academy last year, said aggressive therapy methods used to “shock” teens into compliant behavior are things of the past. Today, the academy takes a holistic approach to help its students, one that includes a mainstay of psychologists, a student-led philosophy and an academic program designed to engage, inspire and prepare its students for college, Baum said.

Baum, a longtime college professor and history teacher at the school since 2015, spoke to The Eagle on Thursday after it reported on a story published by The News Station. In that story, former students — they are now adults — described emotional abuse as routine under the late Thomas Bratter, who founded the school in 1985 at Searles Castle on Main Street. Bratter died in 2012.

The alumni told the online news site that Bratter, who had been prosecuted for sexual assaults, made students wear humiliating signs and dig their own graves. Bratter turned students against each other and repeatedly made "sexual, demeaning comments to girls,” the former students said.

Former students of Great Barrington prep school describe it as 'torture chamber' GREAT BARRINGTON — Former students of The John Dewey Academy say that a culture of abuse per…

On Thursday, Baum said it's been years since the school employed the treatment methods brought to light in The News State article.

“That was an '80s thing,” he said of the “struggling-teen” industry’s “attack therapy” methods.

“In the last 10 years, nobody does that. A lot of those [schools] have turned over or got busted like Eagleton School,” he said.

Baum was referring to the former boarding school for young men in Stockbridge. The state shut Eagleton over abuse allegations that led to prosecutions and lawsuits.

“We don’t yell at kids or put signs on them," he said.

Baum, a Yale-educated Renaissance historian who writes about fascism, said he sees himself as “anti-Bratter.” He said he isn’t defending the founder when he says that Bratter also had a devoted following of former students and families. Detractors use the word “cult” to describe Bratter’s influence.

“We have an ‘old Dewey’ and a ‘new Dewey,’” Baum said. “Whatever he did, that’s not what we do.”

Anxious and withdrawn

While in the past, Dewey students often were “oppositional” drug and alcohol users, that has changed, though “rock-n-rollers” sometimes attend, Baum said.

“It’s anxiety, depression, video game addiction, and kids who just stop going to school,” he added. “They tend not to react outwardly; they tend to withdraw.”

All are smart, Baum said, and part of the therapy is “getting them back into that academic personality that they had and abandoned.”

The academy is like a traditional boarding school, he said, and is still “peer-led” as it was during Bratter’s time. Students still clean the 55,000-square-foot castle; they run the kitchen, order the food and cook. They also maintain the grounds.

“That’s 48 acres of grass to mow,” Baum said, adding that students love driving the mower.

“It’s their house — that’s what we tell them,” he said. “That’s an adult living skill that they learn. It regulates their day, and the routine gives them structure.”

By “peer-led,” Baum said, the faculty tries to “be the least invasive in their lives,” while still being present.

“It’s not a surveillance state,” he said.

Plans relocation

The school at present has 16 students, but enrollment has ranged over the years from seven to 22. The average class size is three or four students and there is a high staff-to-student ratio — one reason why tuition is $98,000 per year, Baum said.

And the school, now a nonprofit, is working on its endowment and a capital campaign to help families who can’t afford the school, and accept students from various backgrounds.

Baum said the school is working on all this and plans to move to Cassilis Farm, an old estate in New Marlborough. The building is under renovation, and the hope is that the school will have fully moved by Nov. 1. Meanwhile, the Bratter family is selling the historic castle.

Baum decided to buy the school when the coronavirus pandemic nearly closed the school for good May 31.

He said these news stories about the school's history have pained him, in part, since he also is trying to build a rapport with the larger community.

“Bratter hated Great Barrington and they hated him. And walls got built,” he said. “He was a contentious man. He seemed to thrive on that battlefield high.”

Baum said he never met Bratter, but that the controversial schoolmaster keeps coming back.

“I’ve worked really hard for a year to have us not be a boot camp and to be humanistic,” he said. “The ghost of Tom Bratter has always been around. I guess he just showed up.”