In normal times, the Boston Pops, also known as “America’s Orchestra,” would be nearing the end of its nearly monthlong, annual Holiday Pops season at the city’s Symphony Hall, with at least 40 performances attracting nearly 100,000 concertgoers.
But, this December, when nothing is normal, Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, in his 26th season with the orchestra, presides over an ambitious, highly produced 2020 Boston Pops Holiday Concert stream, available until Jan. 9 for a $30 ticket at bso.org/Now.
It includes several segments filmed at Fenway Park in October with the surreal sight of masked players in sunglasses, as well as an encore archival classic from a previous season featuring the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in a fanciful arrangement of “Twelve Days of Christmas.”
But, the bulk of the 90-minute concert was live-captured in November, when it became possible for socially distanced, masked players to gather at Symphony Hall 10 feet apart, with Lockwood at the podium for a “greatest hits” set of holiday classics.
While saluting the technology and the specialists who make such productions possible, he has acknowledged that, while “they are still not in any way the real thing, virtual performances remind us of just how much we are missing.”
For Lockhart, 61, one of the nation’s busiest maestros with globe-trotting appearances leading celebrated international orchestras between Pops seasons, the involuntary sabbatical has been challenging, though with a wide silver lining — extensive family time at home.
Remarkably, with first-class audio and video quality, the virtual concert re-creates the magical spirit of the holiday season, a tradition dating to 1973, when the December festival was called “A Pops Christmas Party” and, later, “Christmas Pops.”
Lockhart is especially keen about the jazzy Stan Kenton version of “Good King Wenceslas” that opens the video production, featuring brass players atop Fenway’s 37-foot-high “Green Monster” left-field wall, with the city skyline in the background. Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster makes a cameo appearance for “Must Be Santa” during a sing-along with Lockhart and the orchestra members.
During a recent Zoom conversation, Lockhart offered candid thoughts about the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on performers, as well as audiences deprived of the live concert experience.
'No substitute for live performance'
“At the end of the day, there’s no substitute for live performance,” he stressed. “But, the virtual concert offers a chance to re-create the art of making music, to stay in touch with the audience.”
“This is the only kind of crisis we could be in that would hamper us so badly,” Lockhart pointed out. “If this were a war, or a total economic disaster, we’d still be performing somehow. It’s only a pandemic of a respiratory disease that makes it impossible for us to do what we normally do. Let’s hope this is a one-year unique thing and the lessons we’ve learned during this time have some staying power.”
Excerpts from the interview follow, edited for length:
Eagle: Had you planned to use Fenway Park as the setting for the entire show until performing in Symphony Hall became possible?
Lockhart: We started thinking it was an emergency recording measure, but we decided to use it anyway to celebrate the venue, to make it about being in this iconic Boston space. Then, we found we’d be able to record significantly in Symphony Hall, but even with a 60-page COVID reopening protocol, we were still never greenlighted to put vocalists with the orchestra. They were recorded at the GBH [public TV] performance studio, and then I came in and conducted there with just the soloists and the playback tape [of the orchestra].
Eagle: What were the challenges of putting all these separate tracks together?
Lockhart: It makes me sound old to say this, but the hoops that we jumped through to create something that feels real and immediate are hoops that didn’t exist a decade ago.
I wrote all the introductions, the narrations between the segments, and I recorded all of those on yet another two days of remote “capture” with a red sweater so I looked like a Christmas Mister Rogers. Then we relied on our video production team to knit the whole thing together, and I think the flow is really good. I wanted it to remind people of what they were missing when we all get together. I also think people need some comfort and security this year, but they also need some distraction and entertainment.
Eagle: What feelings and impact were you hoping to have with this carefully curated series of selections you put together?
Lockhart: I spend a lot of time thinking about messaging, about what we’re trying to say, how we say it and who we’re trying to reach. And the answer with Holiday Pops is, it’s a very broad audience, and the working title for the show was “Home for the Holidays,” because that’s where we all are.
In a way, the insecurities that people feel about not being able to connect with those they love are not dissimilar to the set of wartime songs like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and the things that spoke to people’s sadness and their fear about “What if I don’t get to come back?” My original working title was “Songs of Comfort and Joy,” because the holidays are not just a chance for office parties.
Even beyond the religious implication of the season, the holidays are a time that remind us that the things that are worthwhile remain, they’re a touchstone. That’s what tradition is all about, telling us that though the world seems scary, shifting and changing under us, there is stuff that always lasts. This year, it was about trying to reach out and connect people who feel separated from each other, their families, the rest of society.
Eagle: The connection and interaction with the audience is such an important part of the relationship between you, the orchestra and the listeners. How did it feel conducting in Symphony Hall to an empty auditorium? Does it affect how you feel on the podium?
Lockhart: The hardest things for me are doing the introductions without an audience because, unlike a TV performer, I’m very used to actually seeing the reactions.
Musically, it felt great, we overcame all the distance challenges and I was just amazed how good the sound was, spread that far apart. But, what it felt like was a recording session, which I’ve certainly done enough of, so, that wasn’t so foreign.
Eagle: In post-COVID times sometime next year, how to do foresee the presentation of music in concert, including the Pops, will change?
Lockhart: Looking to the later part of the year and the resumption of a schedule of live-performance experiences, I hope our experience with remote audiences will change what we do to support these concerts, how we connect with audiences, with a much more vital, living online presence than we ever had before, and that presence will be used to drive people to the live experience.
There’s no doubt it’s going to take some rebuilding to bring people back into remembering that it’s something they want to be part of their lives. The tools we’ve learned dealing with our audiences online will be very helpful in doing that. It may be up to us to remind them of how important concertgoing was to them.
Eagle: How has COVID changed you as an artist and as a person?
Lockhart: It hasn’t really changed me as an artist yet, because I haven’t had a chance to do my art, more or less, for the last nine months. It has certainly made me more aware of how incredibly fortunate I have been to do what it is I have been called to do and to be compensated very well for doing that.
We all get tired of our jobs and grouse about doing the same thing. I will never, ever be ungrateful to do what I do again. Who would have ever thought that nearly 40 years into my professional career that it would stop, completely.
Eagle: You were quoted about 13 years ago describing your career as “being homeless and on the road a lot.” Do you miss that?
Lockhart: I miss elements of that, but over the last decade or so I’ve missed that less and less because I have kids at home and am enjoying the other things that most people take for granted. … I wouldn’t give up the heightened time I’ve had to see my kids grow up. I’ve spent more time collectively in the last nine, 10 months with my 8- and 10-year-old sons than I’ve probably spent cumulatively in the five years before that.
Eagle: So much has changed in presentation and repertoire of the Pops; you’ve changed, obviously, since 1995. How would you sum up the most significant change in your approach to the Pops and programming?
Lockhart: I’ve always tried to make the Pops as wide a vessel as possible, to bring as many influences in that were appropriate for an orchestra to take on. We only want to play music that does honor to us, that we can do honor to.
That definition has changed; the great deep well of classical music that this orchestra is based on changes slowly with time. The contemporary music that allows some people to feel connection to the Pops changes all the time, and we try to take advantage of moments when the contemporary sounds around us and the orchestra seem to line up nicely.
We’re supposed to have both artistic integrity and to be responsive to commercial trends and concerns. That’s very important for the Pops to realize: There is integrity, but not the luxury of standing in the ivory tower very often. The Pops has, ideally, always tried to have a wider-lens view of the world of music.