DA Harrington rounds out July with a cross-county tour; Barbalunga challenges sheriff’s budget

Berkshire District Attorney
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington is kicking off a tour of the county with stops in Great Barrington, Adams, Williamstown and Pittsfield.
Harrington will start her “Berkshire Days of Action” tour Saturday in Great Barrington. She’ll visit Adams on Sunday and close out the tour the following weekend with a stop in Williamstown on July 30 and Pittsfield on July 31.
The Harrington campaign said in a statement the field stops are part of the DA’s focus on “the people of Berkshire County, not on powerful interests.”
Challenger Timothy Shugrue continues his campaign this week with several stops at cultural events in central and north county. The local attorney will be making appearances at the Cheshire block party Saturday and the Adams Street Fair Sunday.
On Wednesday, Shugrue will join residents at Onota Lake for the Shyne concert at Live on the Lake. Shugrue will meet with residents of Kimball Farms during a coffee hour on Friday.
Berkshire County Sheriff
Alf Barbalunga said the budget for the Berkshire County House of Correction needs to be “rebalanced.”
In a press release issued by the sheriff hopeful’s campaign, the candidate said the budget “has become ‘administratively bloated,’ as inmate count has plummeted, while staffing costs have soared.”
Barbalunga cited a 2017 report from Mass Inc. Among the study’s findings: From fiscal year 2011 to 2016, the average daily population of inmates fell 42 percent (the largest drop in incarcerated people in the state), while the budget grew 22 percent.
“More payroll to serve significantly fewer inmates just doesn’t add up,” Barbalunga said in the press release. “We can rebalance our spending to reduce inmate recidivism and be more accountable to taxpayers at the same time.”
