Remembering Andrew Horn Sr., a steadfast carrier for The Berkshire Eagle

PITTSFIELD — For 35 years, Andrew Horn Sr. was a night owl for The Berkshire Eagle.
Horn almost never took a day off, working 364 days a year with the exception being Christmas morning. The first papers go out around 2 a.m. and the last would hit doorsteps around 7 a.m. delivering newspapers.
After that, he’d return home and sleep for a few hours. He’d get up to spend afternoon hours with his family and cook them a meal or two. Then, he was back to sleep around 9 or 10 p.m. in anticipation for the next round of papers.
Andrew Horn Sr. died Monday after a struggle with cancer at the age of 58. He lived in Cheshire and is survived by his wife Raquel, his son Andrew Horn, Jr. and his daughter Jennafer Fiore. He grew up in Adams, working at the family farmstand on Grove Street during school breaks.
He kept delivering newspapers as long as he could after the diagnosis. He leaves behind a family who remembers him as hard-working, dedicated and someone who would “tell you things straight.”
That’s how his son, Andrew Horn Jr., puts it. He remembers his father as someone who was dedicated to his family and to the job he performed for all those years.
Horn Jr. said his father’s life revolved around working. His dad's legacy is that he was a friendly face, and reliable fixture, in people’s mornings.
Andrew Horn Sr. started delivering papers for The Eagle in 1987. In that time, he forged relationships with customers on his route in northern Berkshire County.
“I can’t tell you a time he wouldn’t take the paper out unless it was a blizzard,” Andrew Horn Jr. said. “And even then, he’d get it out later in the day.”
When people on his route had problems, they’d call the Horn house directly. “He very much went out of his way to make sure all the people got it the way they wanted it,” Horn's son said.
Fredric Rutberg, The Eagle's president and publisher, said there have been times during his “Coffee with the President” events when subscribers in North County talked about problems getting the paper. Right about then, a customer on Horn’s route would to step up to say they didn’t have any issues.
Rutberg said Horn had an “incredible, impeccable record of service” and that he was a member of The Berkshire Eagle family – as is his son, Andrew Horn Jr., who works in the newspaper's finance department.
“People come to rely on you,” Rutberg said. “And you don’t want to let them down.”
Funeral services for Andrew Horn Sr. will be private. Those who wish to leave a message of condolence can do so at the website for Paciorek Funeral Home in Adams.