PITTSFIELD — The operators of the Angelina’s Sub shops in both Pittsfield and Dalton announced Thursday they will provide takeout service only. The announcement came before the city of Pittsfield imposed a restriction on table service as of Friday.

The shift for the company includes Hot Harry’s, which will sell food only to go. Customers are asked to call ahead to place orders and use the drive-through service at the Angelina’s locations on Elm Street and Dalton Avenue. The halt to in-person service also affects the company’s Juicenjava coffee house.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass, investigations editor, joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant and CommonWealth Magazine.

