PITTSFIELD — The operators of the Angelina’s Sub shops in both Pittsfield and Dalton announced Thursday they will provide takeout service only. The announcement came before the city of Pittsfield imposed a restriction on table service as of Friday.
The shift for the company includes Hot Harry’s, which will sell food only to go. Customers are asked to call ahead to place orders and use the drive-through service at the Angelina’s locations on Elm Street and Dalton Avenue. The halt to in-person service also affects the company’s Juicenjava coffee house.