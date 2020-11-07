PITTSFIELD — The Annie Selke Companies and The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts announced a partnership focused on feeding members of the community that face hunger.
The Annie Selke Companies is creating "The Annie Selke Tablescape Challenge," to help support The Food Bank, which serves 89,000 community members throughout Berkshire, Hamden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties, according to a release.
“During these unprecedented times there’s nothing more important than supporting organizations that are crucial in supporting our communities," Annie Selke CEO Lori King said in a release. “The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts does phenomenal work providing food that reaches individuals and families in Western Massachusetts, and we wanted to shine a light on the work they do and give back in a way that is uplifting and fun for everyone."
More than 86,000 people throughout Western Massachusetts face hunger, according to statistics released by The Food Bank and that number is speculated to reach 127,000 by the end of the year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Annie Selke Companies is asking people to set a table and share their tablescapes on Instagram with the hashtag #annieselkechallenge. Those looking to enter must also follow @Annieselke on Instagram and provide a detailed caption about how the table was set.
The company will donate $50 for each eligible post, up to $10,000, to secure meals for hungry children, families and seniors. The challenge begins on Sunday and runs until Nov. 15.