NORTH ADAMS — Several local organizations are teaming up for the annual Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday.
Events will include a canned food drive, a drive for mittens, socks and hats, a letter drive, card making and the Virtual Peacemaker Award ceremony.
The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and Williams College are hosting the annual event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those interesting in participating or volunteering can call the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition at 413-663-7588 or email csacherski@nbccoalition.org.
The Day of Service is open to everyone. For more information, visit Facebook.com/nbccoalition.