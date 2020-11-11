WILLIAMSTOWN — The annual Reindog Parade was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but pet owners will still get a chance to show off their animals — virtually, that is.
The Holiday Walk Community Planning Committee is asking for videos and pictures featuring pets of all shapes and sizes — each embracing the holiday spirit — to be included in the Virtual Holiday Walk Reinpet Parade. From dogs and birds to sheep and llamas, every pet is welcomed. A submission form must be completed by Nov. 23 to be eligible.
The event will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 on WilliNet TV channel 1303 and be streamed on willinet.org. A panel of judges will vote on the top pet in four different categories, and the public will decide which is deserving of Best In Show honors.
The Reinpet Parade kick-starts an hourlong virtual holiday variety show on WilliNet, which includes the 2020 Ho Ho Ho Holiday Walk with performers, elves, interviews, surprises and Santa himself.
Additional information about the Holiday Walk will be released next week, according to the planning committee. For more information, email Vee Butler at events@williamstownchamber.com.