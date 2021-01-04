WILLIAMSTOWN — The town's Annual Street Listing will be mailed to all residents this week.
The census is a requirement of state law. Residents who fail to respond will be removed from the active voting list, and may be taken off the voter registration rolls, according to a news release from the Town Clerk's office.
"Parents of college students or members of the military who are registered voters in Williamstown should be aware that by deleting those children from their census form will remove them from the active voters list," the release stated. "Also, households that have dependent children in them, but are not listed on your census form should add their children to the form and complete the information that pertains to each child."
All forms should be mailed back in the enclosed return envelope or dropped off in the town's new drop box, located outside the front door of Town Hall. Anyone who doesn't receive their census form in the next three weeks should call Town Clerk Nicole Pedercini at 413-458-3500, ext. 101.