Annual town meetings and elections begin next week in the Berkshires. Here's what to know ...

ADAMS
Town election: Monday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Memorial Building, 30 Columbia Road
Town meeting: June 7, 6 p.m.
There are no contested races in this year’s town election. No one is on the ballot for open seats on the Redevelopment Authority, library board of trustees and Parks Commission Incumbent Parks Commissioner Aimee Sinopoli is running a write-in campaign to retain her seat.
CHESHIRE
Town election: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., former Cheshire Elementary School, 191 Church St.
Town meeting: June 12
In the only contested race this year, Colin Haas is challenging incumbent Michael Biagini in his bid for a new three-year term as water commissioner. No one is on the ballot for one-year terms as assessor and a seat on the Cemetery Commission.
DALTON
Town meeting: Monday, 7 p.m. at Wahconah Regional High School, 150 Old Windsor Road
Town election: Monday, May 8, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Dalton Community House, 400 Main St.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: The town's proposed operating budget is $9.4 million, and the total spending plan as recommended by the Finance Committee is $21.5 million. Voters will also consider …
• $10.3 million for the Central Berkshire Regional School District, an increase of 2.7 percent over this year's appropriation
• $46,324 to purchase an administrative car for the police department
• $51,960 to purchase a pickup truck for the department of public works and to pay for sidewalk repairs
• $11,250 for a flat-bed trailer for the forest warden
• $67,500 to develop a “roadmap” for climate leader status for the town and to hold a climate fair
• $5,000 to pay for relocation costs for residents of condemned houses.
• Authorizing the Select Board to convey an easement on land off Bridle Road to Warren Farms Solar LLC
• Appropriating $25,000 for a space-needs study, including recommendations to redesign or renovate town facilities and lease, purchashe or build new facilities
• A citizens’ petition to change the venue for voting from the Dalton Community Recreation Association at 400 Main St.
EGREMONT
Town meeting: Tuesday, 6 p.m., Catamount Base Lodge, Hillsdale Road, South Egremont
Town election: Tuesday, May 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., North Egremont Fire Station, 175 Egremont Plain Road in North Egremont.
There are no contested races, and all candidates are incumbents. Voters will be presented with two ballot questions that would exempt spending from Proposition 2 1/2 for the purchase of a highway dump truck and a fire truck.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to setting a proposed $5.8 million budget, voters will be asked to consider …
• Appoint members of the Select Board to act as water commissioners for the town.
• Authorize the town to establish the Egremont Municipal Housing Trust to provide for the creation and preservation of affordable workforce housing for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households.
• Approve expenditures of $105,000 for the purchase of easements in preparation for the Mount Washington Road Reconstruction Project; $27,500 to pave the library parking lot; and $7,500 to replace police department pistols.
• Appropriate $90,000 to replace the roof on Town Hall, and authorize $200,000 for road repairs.
FLORIDA
Town election: Monday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Florida Town Offices on the Mohawk Trail
Town meeting: TBA. There are no contested races in this year’s town election.
GREAT BARRINGTON
Town meeting: Monday, 6 p.m., Monument Mountain Regional High School auditorium. Second night (if needed): Thursday, 6 p.m. also at Monument
Town election: Tuesday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Great Barrington Fire Station, 37 State Road, and Housatonic Community Center, 1064 Main St.
There are two contested races in the election: Ben Elliot and Sharon Gregory are running for one three-year Select Board seat, and John Breasted, Robert M. Schaeffer and Sandra Pantorno are vying for one seat on the library board of trustees.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to setting the town’s operating budget of $14.56 million, voters will be asked to consider …
• $19.89 million toward the Berkshire Hills Regional School District's operating budget
• $78,000 for new Tasers and $65,000 for a new cruiser for the Police Department
• $150,000 to help Housatonic water customers, a figure that may be covered by state money
• $665,000 for various affordable housing needs, through the Community Preservation Act
• A number of zoning changes including those that will make it easier to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on residential property
• A citizens' petition to pause 5G technology installations until the FCC updates its exposure limits to higher radiofrequency emissions
• A citizens' petition requiring the town to buy and operate the Housatonic Water Works Co.
• Three citizens’ petitions to loosen short-term rental regulations enacted at last year’s annual town meeting
HANCOCK
Town meeting: Monday, 7 p.m., Hancock Elementary School, 3080 Hancock Road
Town election: Monday May 8, Noon to 8 p.m., Hancock Elementary School
There are no contested races, and no candidates on the ballot for assessor and a three-year term on the School Committee.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Voters will decide on the fiscal 2024 operating budget, and also consider …
• Opting into mail-in voting for the 2024 municipal election
• Starting the process of joining Colonial Power for municipal aggregation of electricity
• Joining the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority so residents can use its cabulance services
• Using $15,000 for an addition to the library bathroom
• Spending $30,000 on a fire truck
LENOX
Town meeting: 7 p.m. Thursday, Lenox Memorial Middle and High School auditorium, 197 East St.
Town election: In the only elected contest on the ballot, Town Moderator John McNinch is facing a challenge from Sonya Bykofsky. Two write-in candidates, James Brooke and Kim Graham, have signaled interest in three open School Committee seats.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Voters will decide on total town spending of $32,941,130, a 5.5 percent increase over the current year; and $15,540,929 for the school district, up 4.3 percent. They also will consider ...
• A revised personal wireless services facilities bylaw designed to make better cell service possible and tighten up the town’s legal control over any applications for new wireless facilities and their locations. A two-thirds supermajority is needed for approval.
• Regulations on applications for 5G small-cell facilities on private property
• Citizens' petitions to authorize permanently both in-person and remote participation in public meetings, and to codify two scheduled town meetings yearly.
• Total capital investments of $1,559,000, including $532,000 for the Highway Department, $500,000 for the Community Center and $400,000 for the School Department
• Other spending items including $3,517,393 (general government); $2,857,766 (public safety); $1,066,888 (public works); $297,566 (Community Preservation Act); and $977,093 (culture and recreation, including library and community center)
MOUNT WASHINGTON
Town meeting: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 2 Plantain Pond Road
Town election: Tuesday, May 9, Noon to 8 p.m., Town Hall
In the town election, James Lovejoy is facing off against Keith Torrico for a seat on the Select Board; Ian Collins and Nancy Wright are competing for a seat on the Planning Board, and Taylor Garrett and William Short are running for moderator. No one is on the ballot for auditor, and other races are uncontested.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Besides voting on whether to support the $839,311 budget, residents will consider …
• Raising $92,640 for all costs of the Mount Washington Broadband Network
• Using $125,000 from the equipment replacement fund for a new plow and utility truck
• Amending the town bylaws for replacing a Planning Board member that leaves an unexpired term
NEW MARLBOROUGH
Town meeting: Monday, 7 p.m., Fire House, 205 Norfolk Road, Southfield Village
Town election: Monday, May 8, noon to 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to setting a proposed $6.5 million budget — a 7.2 percent increase over the current year — including $2.8 million for schools, and $3.5 million for town operations, voters will be asked to consider …
• $223,000 for the purchase of a new highway truck, and to sell or trade in the existing highway truck
• $25,000 to study options for renovating Town Hall or purchasing a new structure to serve as town hall
• $82,000 for a new pickup truck/police cruiser; and $18,000 for a new debris and leaf blower
SHEFFIELD
Town meeting: Monday, 6 p.m., Mount Everett Regional High School auditorium, 491 Berkshire School Road
Town election: Monday, May 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sheffield Senior Center, 25 Cook Road. There are no contested races.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Voters will be asked to set the town’s $4.21 million operating budget, as well as consider …
• The town’s $7.71 million portion of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District’s operating budget
• $250,000 for an excavator for the Highway Department
• $40,000 to hire an odor control expert to assess odors from marijuana businesses
• $150,000 for repairs, improvements and furnishing of town buildings, including Town Hall, the – Bushnell-Sage Library and police station
• $600,000 for road and bridge repairs and improvements
• A citizens' petition to pause installation of 5G technology until the Federal Communications Commission has deemed levels radiofrequency emissions from 5G safe
WEST STOCKBRIDGE
Town meeting: Monday, 6 p.m., gymnasium, Town Offices, 21 State Line Road (Route 102)
Town election: May 8, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Offices. Incumbent Select Board member Kathleen Keresey is facing a challenge by landscape architect and former Planning Board member Jon Piasecki.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: Voters will be asked to approve $6.5 million in town operational and education spending, which include a $3.3 million allocation to the Berkshire Hills Regional School District; $777,000 for public safety; $742,000 for public works and facilities; and $727,000 for general government. They also will be asked to consider …
• $356,000 for resurfacing Iron Ore, Iron Mine, Silver Mine, Bobolink, Cone Hill and Furnace roads (in addition to state highway funding)
• $120,000 from free cash for a new DPW dump truck
• $91,000 for a new police radio system and $46,000 for resurfacing the parking lot at the Town Hall and Library
• Authorizing the Select Board to petition state lawmakers for special legislation to employ Steven Traver as fire chief, since he is over the required retirement age of 65, subject to examination by an impartial physician designated by the Select Board
• Establishing a West Stockbridge Affordable Housing Trust Fund under state law for the benefit of low- and moderate-income households
• Establishing a special purpose stabilization fund for money received from judgments or settlements in litigation or claims against opioid manufacturers or distributors; a two-thirds majority is required
WINDSOR
Town meeting: Monday, 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 1890 state Route 9
Town election: Monday, May 8, noon to 8 p.m. at Town Hall. There are no contested races.
TOP ISSUES AT TOWN MEETING: In addition to setting a $2.5 million town budget, voters will consider …
• A transfer of $229,600 from certified free cash to purchase 11 items, including a $139,000 truck with plow and wing for the Highway Department, as well as a zero-turn mower and trailer, and a security system. The transfer would also go toward turnout gear, radios, a defibrillator and ID card printer for the fire department, as well as co-financing for Green Committee grants, an upgrade to the Historical Commission building and a well for the Parks and Recreation Department
• A request to raise and appropriate $10,000 for the Municipal Light Plant depreciation fund, which will go toward replacement of obsolete equipment in the town’s fiber-optic network