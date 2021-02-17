Keep those shovels and snowblowers handy.
Another winter storm is expected to move into the Berkshires on Thursday, bringing with it the possibility of heavy snow. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., calls for 6 inches or more of snow in Berkshire County and southern Vermont.
A winter storm watch will take effect Thursday afternoon and last until Friday evening. Communities that could see significant snowfall include Dalton, Hancock, Pittsfield, Florida, North Adams, Sandisfield, Great Barrington and South Egremont.
Travel could become difficult during the storm, which is expected to impact both Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
For more information, visit weather.gov/aly/.