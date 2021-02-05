A New York man’s discovery of long-neglected objects in an attic has put a Berkshires heroine back in the news.

A story by CNN reporter David Williams tells of the discovery of an acclaimed photographic portrait of Susan B. Anthony, the image adopted more than a century ago as the voting rights advocate’s official portrait.

The photo, taken by James Hale in 1905, was found covered in dust inside a building in Geneva, N.Y. Along with the photo of the town of Adams’ favorite daughter, the new owner of the building discovered glass-plate negatives, photos, frames and photography gear dating back to the late 1800s.

Hale, the photographer, had given the Anthony photo to The Susan B. Anthony Memorial Association. A newspaper clipping about the image is also part of the collection of the Library of Congress.

The association sold copies of Anthony’s portrait as a fundraiser. A promotional card, also in the Library of Congress collection, says of the photo: “She is represented as seated, reading a book, the face in profile. The lights and shadows are exquisitely managed, and the whole effect is most pleasing.”

The glass-plate negative for Anthony’s portrait was also found, but not in one piece. According to the CNN story, Hale had a photography studio in the building.

Anthony died in 1906 at age 86 — 14 years before her life's work of securing voting rights for women was realized with the ratification of the 19th Amendment. Last year, then-President Donald Trump offered Anthony a pardon, which her descendants and modern-day supporters said she would not have accepted.

Anthony had been arrested in Rochester, N.Y., in 1872 for voting in that year's presidential election. Geneva, N.Y., sits at the top of Seneca Lake, less than 50 miles from Rochester.

Historians says Anthony had hoped to use her arrest as a springboard to put the suffrage question before the U.S. Supreme Court. Anthony lost that opportunity when her attorney paid a $100 fine on her behalf.