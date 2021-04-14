Tuesday night, Antonio Delgado, the U.S. representative for New York's 19th Congressional District, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and Williams College professor Leticia Smith-Evans Haynes led a fascinating discussion titled "The Inclusive Future," the first of a four-part virtual conversation called Bridging Divides: Healing Communities.
Hosted by the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, The Berkshire Eagle and Berkshire Bank, the virtual session brought two leading political voices and a civil rights advocate together to discuss some of the forces and trends creating disparities and division in the country, as well as systems and structures that for generations have oppressed people of color. They also discussed opportunities for reconciliation and repair through government and community-level action.
All virtual sessions in the Bridging Divides: Healing Communities series are open to the public but registration is required. The four-part series explores some of the forces and trends creating disparities and division and how to take action locally to build common ground and solve problems together.
The next session, set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, convenes Robert D. Putnam, a writer and professor of Public Policy at Harvard University; Shaylyn Romney Garrett, writer and founding contributor of Weave: The Social Fabric Project; and Peter Taylor, president of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. Putnam and Romney Garrett co-authored "The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again," which shares historical analysis and insight on . The group will discuss this as well as how rconomic, social and political trends can influence the extent to which Americans prioritize putting themselves first or moving ahead together.
Learn more and register to watch Part 2 of Bridging Divides: Healing Communities at BerkshireEagle.com/series2.