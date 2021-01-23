Applications are now available for the 19th annual Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship, which is open to students interested in pursuing a career in either journalism or music.
The $2,000 award, established in 2003, is given in memory of Pearl, the Wall Street Journal reporter that was kidnapped and killed in Pakistan in 2002.
Pearl, who chose a career in journalism, also had a passion for music. He began his career in the Berkshires, working at The North Adams Transcript and The Berkshire Eagle from 1986 until 1990.
During this time, Pearl performed in a bluegrass band. He was trained as a classical violinist, but also played guitar and mandolin.
Students throughout Berkshire County, or those in defined areas outside the county where The Eagle is circulated, are eligible to apply. Applicants must be planning to enter college in the fall of 2021 and applications must be submitted by midnight on Friday, April 23.
Application information is available from all public high school guidance departments throughout Berkshire County. Full guidelines and eligibility can also be found berkshireeagle.com/site/daniel_pearl_berkshire_scholarship.html