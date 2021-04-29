“Beneficial.” With Berkshire County in drought, that’s how the National Weather Service was describing Thursday’s rain, with precipitation likely on the month’s final day as well.
And with temperatures expected to drop on Friday, April may go out not like a lamb but with a touch of snow, at least in higher elevations, the weather service says.
For everyone, a wind advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Friday and last through the day.
In Pittsfield, almost 2 inches of rain had fallen by 11 p.m. Thursday.
Just two weeks ago, parts of the county saw snowfall of 7 inches or more, when a winter storm watch was posted after a soaking rain. Before that snow hit, April had shown its sunny side as well, with the month’s high of 73 degrees on April 10 in Pittsfield.
All of Massachusetts, except for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is in either mild or significant drought.