Moderator Laura Roberts, principal of Roberts Consulting, (top left) asks questions of the panel "Regional Museums Making Difficult Decisions and Expanding Horizons," during the first day of a two-day symposium, "Deaccessioning After 2020," sponsored by Syracuse University. The panel featured Everson Museum of Art's board president Jessica Arb Danial, (top middle), and Executive Director Elizabeth Dunbar (top right), as well as (bottom row) the Berkshire Museum's former board president Elizabeth "Buzz" McGraw and former Executive Director Van Shields.