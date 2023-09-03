Architectural tour of Hancock Shaker Village highlights the changing structures and life on the farm

HANCOCK — Every time the unique architecture of Hancock Shaker Village catches a passerby’s eye on Route 20, the design laid out by its original occupants is working as intended.
“The Shakers wanted it to be appealing,” explained interpreter John Parker, who led an architectural tour of the grounds Sunday. “They wanted it to look like someplace that people would want to live. That was their main marketing: that people could walk or drive by on the road out there, and they could see that this was a successful and productive farm, and that their buildings were really nice.”
Parker led the tour, part of Housatonic Heritage Walks, a series of guided tours exploring the region's history which began on Saturday and will be held on weekends until Oct. 1. The series has 82 events that will take place in both the Berkshires and northern Connecticut.
It took participants through all of those buildings, including the laundry and machine shop where people marveled to hear about how underground pipes once ferried water from a three and a half million gallon reservoir across the blacktop that the Shakers dug themselves.
“I just thought it was so ingenious,” attendee Deb Ulmer, of Chatham, N.Y., said of the intricate pulleys and pipe systems that allowed the Shakers to launder their clothes and carry out mechanical chores using water power.
Also on the tour: the brick dwelling, a massive building that housed 100 people in 20 or so bedrooms (they called them retiring rooms) and served as a commissary for the Shakers. The outside of that building was unique, Parker pointed out, for being slightly more ornate than others, with window trim and marble striping to distinguish the building’s floors.
Of similar interest was the Trustees’ Building, where the Shakers held their dealings with the outside world. That structure was updated with Victorian trappings of the time, including turrets and palladian windows.
But more often, the architecture reflected the challenges of the day. A concrete barn built in 1910 on the property stood stalwart in the same spot where at least three other barns had burned. The stone circle barn, where Shakers deposited hay to keep it dry, was built of similarly stern stuff, and made large enough to hold ten wagons worth of hay and keep up to 52 cows for milking at a given time.
“You couldn’t find an architect or an engineer amongst these people,” Parker said. “These were practical farmers, used to building practical farm type structures.”
The buildings stand in different colors, contrasting with their overwhelmingly green surroundings. Red buildings were generally industrial; white buildings were for faith and administrative purposes; yellow buildings were workshops. Where buildings were placed made a difference, too — the farm’s ice house was built on a slope to shield its lower levels from the sun and keep foods cold and fresh, for instance.
And of course, some looked different all together. Parker took great care in explaining the “odd balls” on the village grounds, once a 3,000 acre farm housing up to 300 people. Among them: the garage housing the village’s first cars, tethered with what he referred to as an “umbilical cord” to a shelter that used to house outside laborers, mostly contracted for masonry work.
That “umbilical cord” between the two buildings was a pipe that transferred heat from the basement of the house next door to the garage to keep oil from congealing.
For Jose Gonzalez and Sue Curtin, in town from Boston to celebrate Gonzalez’s 60th birthday, learning about the Shaker lifestyle was probably the highlight.
“How they saw the world,” Curtin said. “And how they lived communally. What kept them together and prompted all this innovation and artwork. Know what I mean?”
It was a fascinating way of life — and one that contrasted heavily with more modern mindsets. The Shakers were a devout religious people sworn to celibacy who used dance as their main form of worship. Most of its members joined via conversion or, in some cases, adoption. They were unique for their promotion of gender equality, too.
“It was an interesting lifestyle and philosophy,” Gonzalez said. “And I would wonder why, to be honest, why people would want to go into that kind of world.”
But Curtin offered an answer in turn that seemed to fit what the presentation had to say.
“It’s a hard world,” Curtin said. “This was a community and they felt supported.”
For Len Gray, a recently arrived Lenox resident who is learning the area, the Housatonic Heritage stood out as a great opportunity.
“Most of us here are transplants,” Gray said. “I’m desperate to learn more about the Berkshires. And to see this opportunity with the Housatonic historical tours, I just lit up. The hardest thing is deciding what to do!”
Parker said that the presentation’s goal was to make attendees understand that the architecture reflected the Shakers’ beliefs and values, while also embracing the evolving times and technology available to them.
“As much as they tried to hold themselves apart from the outside world, they were still influenced by it,” Parker said. “I think that's an important part of the story, too.”