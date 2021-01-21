This weekend could bring some of the coldest weather of the year, as a blast of Arctic air is expected to hit the region.
Highs will only reach into the 20s on Saturday in Pittsfield, with a wind chill value of minus 4. Lows could drop all the way down to 10 on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
When temperatures dip that low frostbite can set in within an hour when skin is exposed, said Michael Main, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The next two days are also expected to bring snow to the Berkshires, with a 40 percent chance Thursday evening and Friday night. A high in the mid-30s is predicted for Friday, with temperatures falling into the 20s as the Arctic air moves into the area.
"We're expecting winds of 15-20 mph [Friday night into Saturday]," Main said. "Windchill is a big factor and people shouldn't spend too long outside."