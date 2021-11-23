GREAT BARRINGTON — It helped spawn the cult film classic "The Big Lebowski." And now it can be yours.
Cove Bowling Lanes, which has been for sale for several years, will be offered at a foreclosure auction Dec. 15. The property still is open, according to its website.
The auction, by Sullivan & Sullivan Auctioneers, of Sandwich, will begin at 11 a.m. at the site on Stockbridge Road. The property had been offered at $4.5 million in 2011, $3.9 million in 2017 and $4 million in 2018.
According to court documents, Cove Bowling Lanes' current owner, Hankey O'Rourke Enterprises LLC, of Great Barrington, which has owned the property since 2008, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Massachusetts Bankruptcy Court in Springfield in June 2019. After one of the creditors sought to have the proceedings changed from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection this year, the court dismissed the case entirely Sept. 22, stating that the dismissal was in the "best interest of the creditor and the estate." The court canceled the case Oct. 15.
Attorney Steven Weiss, of Springfield, who represented Hankey O'Rourke Enterprises during the bankruptcy proceedings, did not return a telephone call seeking comment.
Greylock Federal Credit Union held the original mortgage on Cove Bowling Lanes with Hankey O'Rourke Enterprises, but it sold the note to Indigo Capital, an investment bank in New York City, in 2015. No further information on the status of the mortgage was available Tuesday.
The 3.7-acre property contains 26,012 square feet and includes a 24-lane bowling alley and entertainment center, indoor mini golf, a bar, food stands and an arcade. The property, which has 160 parking spaces, is being offered "as is," according to the auction notice.
The Cove, built in 1958 and opened in 1960, is reported to have been the inspiration for the bowling alley that served as the main setting for "The Big Lebowski," the 1998 film starring Jeff Bridges. Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen reportedly frequented the Cove when they attended Bard College at Simon's Rock in the 1970s.
In 1987, The Berkshire Eagle reported that the alley was "unquestionably, the number one hangout in South County."
Gordon "Red" McIntyre owned the property for 30 years before Hankey O'Rourke Enterprises purchased it for $1.5 million in May 2008.