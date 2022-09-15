Are you new to the Berkshires? This Saturday event is for you ...

Dear Reader,
I am writing to let you know about a pair of opportunities that The Eagle is extending, both of which are free of charge to you.
FOR NEWCOMERS
First, we, along with The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, are hosting a get-together this Saturday morning for people who recently have moved to the Berkshires.
We have written many stories about how the pandemic spurred an influx of new residents to the Berkshires. It occurred to us that many of these folks might enjoy the chance to meet some of their new neighbors and to ask questions about life around here.
Eagle staff members and several local experts, all of whom know the Berkshires inside and out, will be there. All will gladly share their expertise about what’s happening and what’s new, along with tips on how to settle in quickly and thrive here. Bring your questions about the place you now call home.
So, if you or anyone you know moved here since the onset of COVID, or thereabouts, please come to meet and socialize.
We will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Courtyard at The Red Lion Inn, 30 Main St., Stockbridge. Coffee and pastries will be offered, and a lot of useful information will be shared.
The gathering is free, but please RSVP at berkshireeagle.com/newb.
GLOBAL, LOCALLY
Next, for the past year, we have been offering all of our subscribers — print and/or digital — a chance to receive DailyChatter, a nonpartisan newsletter that helps people better understand world events.
DailyChatter was started by Philip Balboni, who previously founded GlobalPost, one of the first digital news sites.
For more than a year, Eagle subscribers have been eligible to receive DailyChatter in their inboxes at no charge.
Phil tells me that more than half of those people who signed up for DailyChatter open it up every day. That tells me that those who signed up for DailyChatter, like me, truly enjoy reading it. Being in the digital news business, I can attest that an open rate of better than 50 percent is astounding.
If you haven’t signed up for DailyChatter, you can do so by logging on to dailychatter.com/berkshireeagle. My guess is that if you try it, you will like it.
I hope you had a pleasant summer that included some time to relax and enjoy the marvelous Berkshires.
Thanks,
Fred Rutberg, publisher