Three old friends united by a memory of a famous misadventure gathered for their first shared Thanksgiving since 1965.
That's when a young Arlo Guthrie joined with his fellow teen, Rick Robbins, to help haul trash for Alice Brock, who operated a restaurant in Great Barrington.
That would-be dump run was made famous in Guthrie's 1967 song "Alice's Restaurant Massacree."
On Thursday, the three shared a Thanksgiving table for the first time in 57 years, joined by about a dozen friends, at Robbins' home near The Guthrie Center in Housatonic.
“In a return to their halcyon days of youth they’ll celebrate Thanksgiving together once again,” says Marti Guthrie, speaking of her husband, Arlo, and Rick Robbins and Alice Brock. “This time without the garbage.”