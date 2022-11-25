Three old friends united by a memory of a famous misadventure gathered for their first shared Thanksgiving since 1965.

That's when a young Arlo Guthrie joined with his fellow teen, Rick Robbins, to help haul trash for Alice Brock, who operated a restaurant in Great Barrington.

That would-be dump run was made famous in Guthrie's 1967 song "Alice's Restaurant Massacree."

On Thursday, the three shared a Thanksgiving table for the first time in 57 years, joined by about a dozen friends, at Robbins' home near The Guthrie Center in Housatonic.