57 years on, the cast of Arlo Guthrie's 'Alice's Restaurant Massacree' shares a Thanksgiving

Alice Brock, Rick Robbins and Arlo Guthrie stand outside a building in Great Barrington

Three old friends united by a memory of a famous misadventure gathered for their first shared Thanksgiving since 1965.

That's when a young Arlo Guthrie joined with his fellow teen, Rick Robbins, to help haul trash for Alice Brock, who operated a restaurant in Great Barrington.

That would-be dump run was made famous in Guthrie's 1967 song "Alice's Restaurant Massacree." 

On Thursday, the three shared a Thanksgiving table for the first time in 57 years, joined by about a dozen friends, at Robbins' home near The Guthrie Center in Housatonic.

