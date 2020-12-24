LENOX — Police are investigating an alleged home invasion and armed robbery early Thursday at a residence in the Lenox Dale section of town.
Shortly before 2 a.m., officers were alerted that several armed intruders were conducting “some type of home invasion” at the home on Golden Hill Road, according to Lenox Police Chief Stephen O’Brien.
One resident of the home was struck in the head with an unidentified object and was transported by family to Berkshire Medical Center. Their injuries were not believed to be life threatening, O'Brien said.
Another person also went to the hospital for evaluation of a possible injury.
It was not clear what weapons were used, or what, if anything, was stolen.
A vehicle was involved, the chief said, and one person who was spotted walking on Golden Hill Road near the Lee town line, was detained and questioned.
Officers Eric Kirby and Jacob Stringer responded to the call, assisted by state police from the Lee barracks, a Massachusetts State Police canine unit, as well as the Lee and Stockbridge police departments.
Anyone with information is urged to call Lenox Police at 413-637-2346.
“We’re in the very preliminary stages of the investigation,” O’Brien said. “It is very fluid and we have a lot of varying stories of what has transpired.”
This story may be updated.