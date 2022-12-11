After over three decades, North Adams' 'Christmas House' puts together one last display for the holiday

In North Adams, it’s known as “The Christmas House.” If you say you live there, people know exactly what you mean. You don’t even need a map to get there.
“Just find East Main Street and follow the glow,” said Wayne Arnold, the mastermind behind the Arnold Family Christmas Lights Display.
The twinkling lights, cheery music and small army of Christmas decorations can be found at 467 E. Main St., to be exact, running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. most nights during the season, as the weather allows. The Arnolds invite visitors to walk through the display and spend time on the lawn among Santa's Workshop and familiar characters from the Christmas canon.
It’s a tradition that’s been going for three decades and running, and it’s made the house a destination in the wintertime.
“You can’t hide, I’ll tell you that,” said Christy Arnold, Wayne’s wife, with a laugh.
The beacon often attracts visitors who line the streets, coming from near and far to see the extravagant display. The family can recall a number of special moments at the drop of a hat.
Christy remembers carolers from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts stopping by one night and singing in the lawn. Amber Rose Arnold, Wayne’s 28-year-old daughter, said a number of people have gotten engaged on the lawn. The family is regularly visited by people who used to come with their significant others, now passed, and tell them how special the display was to them.
Christy Arnold said that the display runs all night on Christmas Eve — it’s a popular stop for those getting out of midnight Mass services. This year might be their busiest Christmas Eve yet, as the word is getting around that the Berkshire County tradition is coming to a close.
After over 30 years, the tradition that began in 1988 will end after this year’s season. In a Facebook post, the Arnolds said that with all the time and effort that went into making the display, they felt it was the right time for others in Berkshire County to carry on the tradition. It’s bittersweet, Christy Arnold said. But it’s time.
“I think I’ve done it long enough,” Wayne Arnold said simply.
Even with a bittersweet goodbye imminent, the cheer still reigns supreme at the Arnolds'.
“It’s as close as you can get to the Griswolds as possible,” said Megan Arnold, Wayne and Christy’s 36-year-old daughter, a reference to 1989’s Christmas Vacation.
A Christmas journey
The display came from humble beginnings: “Five strings of lights and some homemade decorations,” Wayne said. After that, it just kept growing and growing. A playhouse in the yard that Arnold built himself eventually became Santa’s Workshop, and the display took off from there.
“It was just accumulation,” Wayne Arnold said. “You keep adding on and see what it looks like at the end of the day.”
Arnold said two years ago, he estimates he had about 419 Christmas items on display. That was before some light up candy canes stopped working and ended up in the garbage, reducing him to a paltry 350 or so decorations the next year. He estimates he has around that many on display now. And that’s just what he hauls out of the basement.
“I’ve been known to have more inventory than Walmart for Christmas decorations,” Wayne Arnold said.
It takes Arnold about 120 to 130 hours to get everything set up, he said. He limits himself to setting up after Halloween — a stipulation imposed by his family, as he’d set things up in October given the chance, he said.
The initial setup doesn’t factor in the hours spent each year snowblowing paths for people to walk or adjusting the display to get it just right, he said. The components remain mostly the same, but it changes a bit each year.
“He calls it the Arnold Family Christmas display, but it’s really all him,” Amber Rose Arnold said.
The display has always been for his family, but Wayne Arnold said about ten years ago, he started to realize he had something special that extended beyond that.
“It’s surprising how it affects people and what ways it mattered to them,” Arnold said. “It shows the impact you can have on people without knowing it.”
For as much as the display has captured the imagination of those from outside the household, it held a special place in the Arnolds’ hearts. After all, it is their tradition — a tradition that’s extended to three generations, now. What started for Wayne and Christy’s four children passed down nicely to their five grandkids, too.
Amber Rose recalls the times she returned home from college. You have to go up a hill to get to the house, she said, but you start to see the glow before you come up over it. It was like a beacon over the years, during the good times and the bad.
No matter what, it felt like she was coming home.
“It felt the same as when I was five years old,” Amber Rose Arnold said. “It just makes everything kind of okay.”