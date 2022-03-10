Camp Arrow Wood, on a rejuvenated lakeside parcel, to host 'sports-centric' summer camp on Richmond Pond

PITTSFIELD — A lakeside parcel on Richmond Pond will again be home to a sleepaway camp for children this summer.
Camp Arrow Wood is located at the site of the former Lakeside Christian Camp, which was purchased by Mill Town Capital in 2020. It has since undergone renovations to camp buildings and outdoor amenities, the camp said in a statement.
“We are giving summer camp back to the kids,” Camp Director Matthew Linick said. “They will be spending time outdoors learning new skills and exploring areas of interest related to the world of sports. When boys and girls arrive, they can let go of their habits of home life and really immerse themselves in the spirit of this special place."
There will be two- and three-week sessions marked by sports, campfires, kayaking, hiking and more, said spokesperson Hannah Miller in a statement, adding that on any given day, campers will receive a "blend of intensive sports in the morning, sprinkled in with fun, discovery and competition throughout the day."
From the spring through fall, the camp will also host public events and offer private rentals for events like gatherings, retreats and reunions. It will also host a "leadership week" for teens aged 16 to 18 and a one-week Arrow Wood Outdoor Adventure Camp.
Mill Town, an investment firm, has purchased and renovated housing in the Pittsfield area and other recreational amenities, including Bousquet Mountain Ski Area and Bousquet Sport, formerly known as the Berkshire West Athletic Club.
“We are honored to assume stewardship responsibility of this iconic Berkshires property,” said Carrie Holland, managing director of Mill Town, in the statement.