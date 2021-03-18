SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An art symposium on deaccessioning for museums, featuring several key principles in the Berkshire Museum art sale of 2018, is under way today.
Van Shields, former executive director of the Berkshire Museum and Elizabeth McGraw, former chairwoman of its board of trustees, will speak today as part of a panel called “Regional Museums Making Difficult Decisions and Expanding Horizons,” along with officials from the Everson Museum during “Deaccessioning After 2020,” a symposium sponsored by Syracuse University’s College of Law and Graduate Program in Museum Studies.
Some 1,100 individuals, including graduate school students, museum professionals and educators from around the country were signed up for the conference, Craig M. Boise, dean of Syracuse University’s College of Law, said Thursday.
Mark Gold, the Pittsfield attorney who initially informed the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy of the Berkshire Museum’s plan to sell works of art, is among today’s speakers. Also speaking at various points throughout the day are Joseph Thompson, retired founding director of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art; Michael Conforti, retired director of the Clark Art Institute; Courtney M. Aladro, Massachusetts assistant attorney general and chief of the office’s non-profit organizations/public charities division and attorney Nicholas O’Donnell, the Boston lawyer who represented three Lenox residents who sought, unsuccessfully, to block the sale.
The two-day symposium is examining the role of deaccessioning in the years to come after the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the American Alliance of Museum Directors suspended its rules of what the proceeds from art sales could be used for, allowing through April 2022 for payment of the the “continued care” of including staff salaries and other operating expenses. Until April 2020, the accepted reasons for selling artwork held in a museum’s collection was limited to items that no longer aligned with its overall collection or were considered second tier items in storage. Prior to 2020, proceeds from sales could not be used for operating or capital expenditures and use would censure the offending museum, cutting it off from collaborations and loans from AAMD institutions.
We’ll be highlighting today’s discussions throughout the day:
‘Deaccessioning is the wrong answer to the wrong question’
“I believe we are only looking at the shiny tip of the iceberg peeking out of the sea of pressing issues; ignoring the very real mass of danger below the surface. Deaccessioning is perhaps the wrong answer for the wrong question,” said Kaywin Feldman, director of the National Gallery of Art, who kicked off Thursday’s symposium with the keynote address, "Deaccessioning on the Tip of an Iceberg."
She said that museums, in general, are reactionary institutions and “glacial in embracing change.”
“In many cases, that slow pace of change has protected museums and ensured their longevity. But today, with the increasing acceleration of change, the status quo is the riskiest place to be,” Feldman said.
Instead, she said, museums should be addressing the three primary strains that she believes have led to the current deaccessioning discussion: unstable growth coupled with undercapitalization; an existential environmental crisis and a reluctance to make meaningful change.
Hindering museums even further, she said is the model of museums which has existed for the last 70 years, with growth in collections and building size being the primary driver of all museums.
“Most of us have filled our available grounds with buildings likely in need of deferred maintenance, our galleries are packed with art and a lack of storage has become a crisis for all of us,” Feldman said. “Each year we balance our budgets on razor thin margins … Larger museums have the same problems as small museums.”
By working to eliminate those three primary strains and refocusing on programming that address the museum’s audiences she said museums will see better outcomes.
“We shouldn’t stop acquiring altogether, of course, but we cannot afford to continue to grow at our 20th century pace. We should shift our metrics, values and resources away from inputs to outcomes and impacts.”