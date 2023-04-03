NASA announces the crew of Artemis II to fly around the moon; Pittsfield's Stephanie Wilson won't be on the spacecraft

The NASA Artemis II mission, designed as a forerunner to reestablishing U.S. presence on the moon with the ultimate goal of manned flights to Mars, will not include Stephanie Wilson, of Pittsfield, in its four-person crew.
Artemis II, expected to launch in November 2024, will circle the moon to test the life support systems and capacities of the Orion spacecraft, which NASA plans to use for flights into deep space. That late 2024 flight will set the stage for subsequent manned missions to land on the moon as part of the Artemis III missions.
Wilson has previously been involved with on-the-ground support roles with NASA, so she may still have a part in the upcoming space flight.
Three U.S. astronauts — Christina Hammock Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman — were selected for Artemis II. Jeremy Hansen, of the Canadian Space Agency, will be the fourth member of the team.
Wilson is a graduate of Taconic High School. She was born in Boston and earned a bachelor of science degree from Harvard University, then a master’s in aerospace engineering at the University of Texas.
Wilson has flown three space shuttle missions in her career. Until 2022, Wilson held the record for the most time, 42 days, in space for an African American woman. She has also served as the capsule communicator, or CAPCOM on several space missions.
Wilson was one of 18 astronauts named to be part of the Artemis team in 2020. As part of its missions, the program has committed to landing the first person of color and the first woman on the moon. Wilson is the most long-tenured member of that group, and has flown in space more times than all but one of them.
The Artemis missions will represent the first time that human beings have gone to the moon in over 50 years, since the conclusion of the Apollo space missions in 1972.