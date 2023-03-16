Brandy Trigona uses art to tell the stories of herself and others struggling with Lou Gehrig's disease

When Brandy Trigona learned how to draw again, she did it in reverse.
Her canvas changed from a light paper background with a pen and paper to a dark screen on an iPad, making pieces brighter as she adds layers to them rather than the opposite. Her style loosened from how she used to draw her earlier work, becoming more expressive and atmospheric.
“It’s completely backward compared to the way I used to draw,” Trigona said. “I was very realistic. I mean, I liked cartoons and things of that nature, but I was more into landscapes and animals and things of that nature, and it was obviously not my realm to be walking through. I belong in the surrealistic, I think, more than ever.”
The change in her style came with the change of her life: Trigona, 52, a mother of three, was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, in December 2019. She lost function in her hands, and much of the rest of her body, soon after. But she was determined to keep drawing.
“You have to keep creating, you have to keep being yourself, you know,” Trigona said. “You just have to.”
Trigona lives now at Hillcrest Commons, a rehabilitation center in Pittsfield. She started drawing again in 2022, with the help of The ALS Association, a nonprofit, that provided her a headset that uses Bluetooth to track her head movements. She tilts her head to enter commands into the device and bites down on a blue input mechanism to make the sketches.
Trigona started with the familiar, things in her general vicinity. At the outset, her most challenging sketch took her about a day to complete; now she can create something breathtaking in about two hours.
“I started with a gnome, of course, because I love gnomes,” Trigona said, flicking her eyes toward the dozen or so long-beards lining her windowsill. “And Snoopy, because I could draw him from memory.”
Those were her warm-ups, illustrations on the Notes app of her iPad, layered onto a black background that she can turn into her unique interpretation of any subject. The adjustment to the new method has changed the way she thinks of her work, too.
“It’s more freeing, I guess,” Trigona said. “I’m not using the constrictions that I’ve been giving myself since I was a kid drawing, you know. I let go of the perfection and just started focusing on the passion.”
The Bluetooth setup allows her to do more than just draw. She can use the iPad for video calls and games like Candy Crush to help keep herself busy. It’s cherished progress from her early days with the disease, passive days filled mostly with watching television.
Most important to her now, however, is access to social media. She has used Facebook to connect with a tight-knit community of those who have the disease and their families. She posts her drawings regularly, always with an accompanying caption that she writes.
She ends each of the messages with a simple, honest and blunt message: “F— ALS.” Fitting, considering the goal of her art is to express the feelings of herself and others while living with the disease: from frustration and isolation to hope and love.
Many of her drawings come directly from those whose spirits she raises.
“Once I started reading some of their posts and things of that nature, the pictures just kind of came,” Trigona said. “All of my inspiration comes from other people.”
Facebook was how she met Elin Adcock, a friend and advocate of her art whose husband also was diagnosed with ALS. The friendship between them stemmed from Adcock's ability to express what her husband was going through when he couldn’t. Trigona even made a drawing for Adcock depicting her husband’s love for her when he couldn’t express it.
For Adcock and others in the community, the art can make a world of difference. Adcock even had some of Trigona’s pieces printed on metal plates: a depiction of a sun in a landscape and another of a bison.
“She understands what we’re going through, we understand what she’s going through, and only people going through this journey can connect with one another in the way that we do,” Adcock said. “Brandy’s one of those people: She’s all in, and she gives of everything that she can.”
In spite of the terrible effects the disease can have on people, including loss of speech and movement, Trigona’s art focuses on finding uplifting moments and messages in their stories, including her own.
“You just read these stories online, and they’re so touching, and the sincerity and the grief that pours out of them, but there’s joy there, too,” Trigona said. “That’s what I pick up. I try to pick out the joy. That’s what makes the world go 'round.”
The cast of characters in Trigona’s work only expands as time goes on. Many of her drawings revolve around heightened depictions of wildlife, including animals with human features. Her figures' expressive eyes radiate power.
She notes that eyesight is also one of the few physical abilities not attacked by ALS. The eye might be the last bastion, in some cases, for expressing emotion.
“The eyes are the soul, and you’ve got to make sure you keep them at the forefront,” Trigona said. “That’s the way I look at it.”
Trigona also uses her characters to tell a story or set a mood. She makes holiday-themed pieces and original superheroes, often placing the mundane into the abstract to great effect.
One character in particular is very special to her.
“My snail goes on all the adventures I can’t,” Trigona said. “He’s been deep-sea diving, up in outer space, in the Himalayas on the back of a hermit crab.”
Trigona’s snail is "Schnelly," from the German “mach schnell,” which means to hurry up. It’s a nod to her father, who used to say it regularly, she said.
Trigona has piled up nearly 500 drawings since she learned to draw again. She has tried to make at least one every day since she started again.
For now, she’ll settle for a picture and pithy caption every day she can make one. Her message to everyone: “Just keep on keeping on. Keep moving forward. Make sure you stick with your dreams, because you never know when you’re going to end up laying in a bed somewhere facing adversity, and there might not be a way out, so don’t stop … and good God, hug everybody you can.”