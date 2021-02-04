GREAT BARRINGTON — A former polluted site that now is home to a 45-unit affordable rental complex is safe for residents, according to environmental engineers who work for the developer and state regulators.

Concerns about the safety of the site reared up again Tuesday, after an email made rounds saying that a new contaminant was “recently found” at the Bridge Street site. The message urged participation in a Tuesday evening Zoom meeting held by the developer of the $17.8 million project, Community Development Corp. of South Berkshire.

The housing will be ready for occupancy this spring.

Zoning board grants green light for Great Barrington affordable housing on brownfield GREAT BARRINGTON — A project to clean up a toxic eyesore and build 45 units of affordable and low-income housing now has a green light, as well as more grant money.The town Zoning Board of …

Allison Marchese, the CDC’s assistant director, told The Eagle that the meeting was another status update required by the state Department of Environmental Protection as work at the 8-acre parcel nears completion.

“Pretty much no news except for the good news that we're coming to the close of our project,” she said of the session.

At the meeting, residents asked for reassurance that capped toxic soil can’t be disturbed, and that any pollution in the groundwater will not affect residents of the new Bentley Apartments, whose water source is the same as the rest of the town’s — pumped at the Green River.

“There’s no potential for exposure right now,” said Project Manager Nancy Marshall, of Ransom Consulting.

For two decades, attempts were made to develop the former New England Log Homes property that sits along the Housatonic River.

But, in the past few years, the CDC found a way to build the units — which will rent for $709 to $1,061 a month. They are nearly ready for rental through a lottery and will be move-in ready in May. Applications are available on the website of the property manager, Berkshire Housing Development Corp. and Housing Services Inc.

Affordable housing project for Great Barrington brownfield gets $932,000 grant GREAT BARRINGTON — A long-awaited affordable and low-income housing project slated for a toxic field in the heart of downtown just got another financial boost.The Federal Home Loan Bank of …

So far, 18 applications have been received and 90 people have expressed interest, according to Elton Ogden, Berkshire Housing's president.

The apartments sit on about 2 acres of the larger property, and the CDC wants to develop the remainder, possibly into more housing.

The area along the river also was remediated, and will be developed into a public park.

In recent years, residents fought the plan, arguing that affordable housing should not be built on a brownfield, and next to the sewer plant, even if it does sit in a residential neighborhood. A brownfield is a site with a history of pollution.

The log home kit company soaked the soil with dioxins and pentachlorophenol (PCP), polluting groundwater. The CDC persisted, despite challenges.

With millions in state and town money, and an eventual blessing from the DEP, the project went forward, and the contaminated soil was pushed into berms that are capped with geotextiles to prevent disruption.

Then, 7 feet of clean soil was laid on top of the entire site. Fencing around the berms will keep people off. Marshall said the berms were constructed to protect even those who might trespass.

Residents worry still. They wonder if toxic soil could be disrupted. But, engineers say there are layers of protection that will prevent this. Also, there is insurance and a trust fund for any failure of a berm. Regular inspections and testing are mandatory, said Ransom’s Timothy Snay, the site’s licensed site professional.

$15M boost for affordable housing at Great Barrington brownfield GREAT BARRINGTON — It is still a fenced-in, overgrown toxic field. But by 2020, it will be all cleaned up and ready for low-cost living in the heart of town.The developer of a long-envisioned …

“There will be eyes on it until it is redeveloped completely,” Snay said.

One berm on the undeveloped area has not yet been capped, but is glued together with a product that keeps the soil from moving or blowing around, he added.

Snay said the PCPs in groundwater will dilute over time. The site is of concern to Sheffield, since the area is a source of that town’s drinking water.

Ransom and the DEP are monitoring groundwater levels of the chemical, which emanates from a plume near the northern end of the property, where logs were dipped in wood preservatives and pesticides. Some of those tanks later were found buried in the soil, leaching.

In 1989, a New York Times article said the company was one of the busiest log home manufacturers in the U.S.

By the mid-1990s, it was out of business and the bank had taken possession of the property. In 1999, the CDC purchased the land for $1.