There's capacity available in the Boston area to handle more COVID-19 patients, according to Gov. Charlie Baker, who expressed confidence over the weekend about being able to stand up a field hospital if necessary.
The state opened its field hospital in Worcester on Sunday, another one is going up on Lowell soon, and the state is talking to South Coast officials about setting one up in that region, Baker said.
"We focus on places where we believe we have an immediate issue," the governor said during an appearance on "On the Record" that aired Sunday morning on WCVB-TV.
"If we need to go to Boston, we will we have access to the same gear in the same places we did it in the spring," Baker said. "But at this point in time, we're more interested in Worcester and Lowell and the South Coast. We have a lot of hospital capacity in Boston as I think everybody knows."
In a Sunday COVID-19 report, state public health officials estimated 81 percent of non-ICU beds in the Boston area were occupied and 57 percent of ICU beds in the area were occupied. While Baker seemed to refer to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, state officials haven't announced a location in the Boston area for a field hospital.
A top Massachusetts Convention Center Authority official said last month that he didn't expect the BCEC to be set up again as a field hospital. "At this moment in time, we are fairly certain that will not be the case, short of some really severe outcomes," MCCA Executive Director David Gibbons said last month.