NORTH ADAMS — William “Billy” Evans is coming home.
On Wednesday evening, the body of the slain U.S. Capitol Police officer will be returned to his native North Adams, followed by a private funeral and burial Thursday in Adams.
It was not clear how Evans, who was honored Tuesday with a memorial service in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, would make the journey from there. But, North Adams Mayor Thomas Bernard said there will be a brief procession about 7:30 p.m. as the motorcade makes its way along Main Street.
“That time of day, what I’m hoping is, people will have flashlights or candles or something,” Bernard said. “Being able to light up the route could be a nice gesture — lighting his way home, if you will.”
Evans, 41, grew up in North Adams and Clarksburg and graduated from Drury High School. He died April 2, after a man drove a car into him and another officer outside the Capitol building in Washington.
Main Street will be closed between Eagle Street and American Legion Drive during the procession, with police directing traffic elsewhere, Bernard said. No-parking notices will go out on the north side of Main Street and Eagle Street, he added.
While Bernard asked that people follow coronavirus pandemic-related mask-wearing and physical-distancing guidelines, he said that Main Street and City Hall could be good places to gather to view the motorcade as it travels along Main and turns onto Marshall Street.
The motorcade then will head to Adams, where Evans will be honored at a private funeral Thursday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. He will be buried alongside his father, Howard Evans, at Bellevue Cemetery.
Bernard said he doesn’t know “what the presence of dignitaries will be” Wednesday, and that the Adams Police Department would handle Thursday events, although North Adams would be available to provide support as needed.
Adams Police Chief K. Scott Kelley said Tuesday that the department was keeping some information private to respect the Evans family’s wishes for privacy, although more information would be made available Wednesday through the department’s Facebook page.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, will attend Thursday's funeral, a member of his office said. It remains uncertain which other elected officials will attend.
Through the Wednesday procession, Bernard said, he hopes the community can express support for Evans and his family while showing “the utmost respect” for the family.
“I hope that the people in the community who wish to [will] do what North Adams and the Northern Berkshires do so well in times of both sorrow and celebration," he said, "which is to show up, to gather, to lend support and love to folks who are hurting.”