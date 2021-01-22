PITTSFIELD — The tides have started to turn against nuclear weapons — at least in international law.
Some Western Massachusetts activists want a major Pittsfield employer to take notice after a United Nations treaty banning nuclear weapons went into effect Friday in several countries.
Dressed in white outfits resembling hazmat suits, about 15 activists walked to the door of General Dynamics’ Pittsfield workplace to leave a letter with news of the treaty.
General Dynamics Mission Systems works on the Trident II missile, a nuclear weapon, including at its Plastics Avenue facilities. With 1,600 employees and 200 government officials in Pittsfield, the defense contractor is the county’s second-largest employer.
Vicki Elson, a Northampton native who organized the walk, said it wasn’t a show of opposition to the company, but rather a “heads-up.”
“We don’t want anybody to lose their jobs,” Elson said. “We just want them to shift.”
A spokesperson told The Eagle it was unclear whether the treaty would have any effect on the company’s work on the Trident II, and that it would take its cues from Defense Department.
“We definitely support the ability of citizens to peacefully assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights,” said Strategic Communications Director Brenda Burdick.
Although the United States and the eight other nuclear-armed nations did not sign the treaty, engaging in nuclear weapons work now is illegal in 51 ratifying countries. In Ireland, for instance, violations are punishable by up to life in prison.
NuclearBan.US, the organization Elson co-founded, wants companies to pivot from “Warheads to Windmills,” and its 2019 report of that name claims it is feasible to reorient weapons production work toward green technologies.
“Nuclear weapons are eventually going to be a thing of the past,” Elson said. “So, if they’re smart, they’ll shift their resources to green technologies that support life and pressing human needs.”
Bonner McAllester, a Monterey biologist and activist, said that living under the threat of nuclear war influenced her decision to demonstrate.
“Putting the money toward this is the craziest use of capital, if you ask me,” she said.
Protest against nuclear weapons is not new, dating to shortly after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. While the total death toll of that attack, the only nuclear offensive in history, is unknown, some estimates put it at over 200,000.
Nuclear weapons supporters argue that U.S. weapons development deters other countries from building their own.
Opponents, on the other hand, argue that even accidental detonations can cause mass destruction.
In the 1980s, people across the U.S. and the world participated in demonstrations and consumer boycotts against companies like General Dynamics, General Electric and Morton Thiokol. More than 135 U.S. counties and municipalities declared themselves nuclear-free zones.
Over the past few years, a growing number of financial institutions, including Deutsche Bank and pension fund giants ABP and the Norwegian Pension Fund, have stopped investing in nuclear weapons-related work.
Northampton, a center of anti-nuclear activism, also pulled its money from companies involved with nuclear weapons.
Elson attributes continued support for nuclear weapons work to two factors: the money involved, and the belief that nuclear weapons contribute to safety.
General Dynamics typically spends about $10 million a year on lobbying, according to the OpenSecrets database, and the current U.S. nuclear modernization plan could cost an estimated $1.2 trillion.