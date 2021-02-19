WILLIAMSTOWN — A delayed return to campus might have prevented dozens of COVID-19 cases at Williams College.
Since dorms filled for the spring semester last week, more than a month after students would have returned in a typical year, the college has reported 11 positive tests on campus.
The students who tested positive once arriving to campus had produced negative tests just days before, during mandated pre-arrival testing. They now are in isolation, college officials said, with an additional 20 close contacts in quarantine.
“It’s a manageable number, and not shocking to us,” said Matthew Sheehy, associate vice president for finance and administration at the college. “Part of the onboarding process is the limitations students have in interacting with the community. They were tested, they went straight to their rooms.”
An additional 14 students tested positive before traveling and remained at home, with permission to return to campus once they are cleared by local health officials.
For administrators supervising the return amid outbreaks on other campuses, those numbers more or less meet expectations.
College officials had modeled the risk of COVID-19 cases upon students’ return by looking at local positivity rates in those students’ hometowns across the country. Based on that data, they had predicted that 15 to 20 students would test positive.
The total number of positive tests, though well above what the college saw at the start of the previous semester, falls far below what officials had expected to see if students had returned in early January, when virus levels were reaching record highs across the U.S.
“COVID rates are really coming down across the country,” said Jason Rivera, the college’s director of institutional research. “In January, with our models, we were looking at somewhere between 40 to 50 students positive, a really different situation we would’ve been dealing with.”
With more than 1,700 students returning for the spring semester, the college implemented a strict regimen for arrivals, including the pre-travel tests — they are a new protocol since the fall — and two on-campus negative tests required before students can be released from quarantine in their dorm rooms. The college also has a broad “campus quarantine” intended to keep students from engaging with the community in Williamstown and North Adams, through at least the early part of the semester.
“I think we’re in a good space,” Sheehy said. “We’re going to stay with our robust protocols, but I feel very comfortable with where we’re at.”
Across the country, high COVID rates and new variants of the virus have plagued campuses, with spread often starting as soon as students returned to campus.
Williams wanted to avoid that scenario. Thus, the college’s long-standing plan to return in February, weeks after a holiday spike that many experts saw coming, and to keep about 50 percent of classes fully virtual. The other half of classes largely are hybrid, officials said.
Unlike many other schools across the nation, Williams can draw on significant financial resources to keep the virus at bay. This semester, the college bought rapid tests to use on symptomatic students, in order to quickly quarantine close contacts. The antigen tests had to be purchased in a minimum order of 10,000 — at $5 each.
The college also has tightened protocols from its previous semester. Infrequent visitors to campus, even those with little contact with students and staff, now must be tested at least once a week. Also, the college mandates twice-weekly testing for students and encourages staff in high-contact positions to follow the same protocol.
Meanwhile, in North Adams, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts reported four positive tests among students, faculty and staff since students returned in late January. Two individuals associated with the school are in isolation.
School officials said they were working with health officials but did not provide more details on the cases.