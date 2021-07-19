PITTSFIELD — The owner of an assisted living center in Pittsfield faces a possible foreclosure action. Rosewood Homestyle Assisted Living Inc. has until Thursday to invoke protection under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
After that date, Rosewood faces foreclosure in Berkshire Superior Court brought by a company based in East Longmeadow. The relief law temporarily protects active military members from foreclosure.
A message left at the Onota Street assisted living center for owner Christopher A. Chojnowski was not returned Monday. It is unclear whether the pandemic brought financial pressure on the company.
According to the state Department of Public Health, as of late this spring, Rosewood Homestyle Assisted Living, with a maximum capacity of 28 residents, had seen at least 11 cases of COVID-19. The DPH lists only a range of cases for the location, of 11 to 30.
According to land records, several mortgages held by Greylock Federal Credit Union were sold in August 2018 to Rosewood Notes LLC.
That company’s name is plural because, records show, the Rosewood borrower at one point had four mortgages with Greylock, the first dating to the time of the assisted living property’s transfer in December 2000 to Christopher Chojnowski.
At that time in 2000, Chojnowski took ownership of the 318-320 Onota St. site from his parents, Chester A. and Margaret C. Chojnowski, through an entity then called Chojnowski Enterprises Inc.
Chojnowski’s business took out an initial mortgage with Greylock for $340,000 in December 2000. Additional borrowing from Greylock followed, land records show.
As of Nov. 25, 2009, the borrower was expected to make monthly payments of $3,952 on four mortgages with a combined balance of $459,342. Land records also show other indebtedness through a promissory note.
The Greylock loans were purchased by Rosewood Notes LLC for $685,000 on Aug. 30, 2018. That company’s principal is Kevin R. Regan of East Longmeadow and its agent is Brian Shea, a lawyer based in Agawam.