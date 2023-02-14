Eagle readers' love story: At a pool game with her brother, Donna Hescock caught the eye of her husband to be

Editor's note: Donna Walz responded to an inquiry prior to Valentine's Day from The Berkshire Eagle about wedding proposals. This is her story, as told to Jane Kaufman.
PITTSFIELD — It was February of 1977. Back then everybody bowled on Friday nights.
We were at Ken’s Bowl. It was men's leagues. My father was there and my uncle was a bartender and my brother and a lot of relatives were there bowling. It was just a place to hang out.
They had a pool table next to the bar. My brother and I were playing pool.
After we finished the pool game, a friend of his on the league name Ken asked him if I was my brother’s girlfriend.
My brother just laughed and said, “No, that’s my sister.”
Then Ken kept bugging me for, I don't know, maybe a month. And he kept asking me out. I kept saying “no” and “no” and “no” and “no.” But he never gave up. And finally I said, “Yes, but only friends.”
He just was very persistent. And he's still very caring. He's very emotional. He has a large family. And they were all very loving. And it just happened that way. I think I fell in love with his family at the same time I fell in love with him.
And then it turned into something more.
He proposed to me on Valentine’s Day in 1978.
I was sitting on the couch and he came up behind me and just threw the ring basically in front of my face. I ran around one side of the couch and met him in the back and said yes.
It’s nothing like they do nowadays.
We were married Nov. 10, 1978, at Mount Carmel Church on Fenn Street.
Epilogue: Ken and Donna (Hescock) Walz have been married for nearly 45 years. They have a son and two daughters and three grandchildren. They live in Pittsfield.