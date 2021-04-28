PITTSFIELD — For community colleges, the new plan from President Joe Biden would shift the role of government in providing support to students and institutions.
And use an enticing word: "Free."
“Free community college is something that’s been in the national conversation and has even been tried out at a state level in other states, but to have federal support behind the idea ... it's really a good thing for society," said Adam Klepetar, interim provost for Berkshire Community College.
Unveiled on Tuesday, the “American Families Plan” would make two-year community colleges tuition-free for students. It would also subsidize two years of tuition for students whose families earn under $125,000 a year at historically Black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.
The package would additionally make prekindergarten free and expand child care investments, among other programs, by increasing taxes on top earners and corporate gains, as well as increased enforcement from the Internal Revenue Service.
The $109 billion plan for tuition-free community colleges, in which the federal government would cover 75 percent of costs, recognizes community colleges as “agents of change” in their communities, Klepetar said.
“It’s not just access to a seat, sitting in a class,” Klepetar said. “It’s making sure we’re creating an environment where students are able to set goals and surpass them.”
Around 25 percent of Berkshire County high school students start their college education at BCC, the college said, and many students transfer after two years to become juniors at four-year institutions.
As states’ investments in public higher education were cut in the 2008 recession and have mostly yet to return to previous levels, student debt has continued to balloon. In Massachusetts, spending per student fell 12.1 percent from 2008 to 2018, according to education research group EAB.
The pandemic has also hurt enrollments at public colleges, including local colleges, with many suggesting affordability was the greatest barrier for students.
The Biden plan falls short of making public four-year colleges and universities tuition-free, as some Democrats have proposed for students whose families earn under $125,000 a year.
Still, the package could have a positive impact on public and even private four-year institutions, Klepetar said. If more students enter higher education through community college, more may go on to pursue continued study at four-year institutions, especially if they did not need to pay tuition for community college.
“We made a decision at some point as a society that we were going to see higher education is a personal good, not a public good, even though we decided K-12 education was a public good,” Klepetar said. BCC lists tuition and fees for a full-time, in-state student as $6,692 per year on its website.
The Biden plan also includes $80 billion for Pell Grants, increasing the maximum grant amount by $1,400. As tuitions have increased, the maximum grant has gone from covering 80 percent of a four-year degree to under 30 percent at its current level, according to the Biden administration.
Several Democratic lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have also pushed Biden to eliminate up to $50,000 in student loans through an executive order. The Biden administration has said it is reviewing whether it has the legal authority to do so.
Tuition-free community college could help the state work toward diversity goals it has set, Klepetar added.
Free prekindergarten and expanded access to child care could also bring some “peace of mind” to students who must balance their own education with their children’s needs, he said. Beyond the immediate benefits, free prekindergarten could have long-term effects on the education system as well, Klepetar said.
“I have to believe that kids having access to pre-school at 3 and at 4 would put them in a position to be stronger students as kindergarteners, and then we have stronger first and second graders and all the way up through the system,” Klepetar said. “And the more we ensure access to those pre-school programs, the stronger the college students who eventually come to us will be.”