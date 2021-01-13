SHEFFIELD — Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Wednesday morning at a house on Hewins Street.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington told The Eagle that she could not confirm how many people died in the fire, and that investigators are still trying to gain full access after multiple fire companies knocked down the blaze.
“They haven't even been able to get into the entire house yet,” Harrington said, adding that her office will issue a formal statement later in the day.
She declined to speculate on the cause of the fire.
Harrington said the fire was reported by a neighbor just before 6 a.m. As of 10:30 a.m., Hewins Street was still closed to traffic.
The investigation is being conducted the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the DA’s Office, as well as the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Sheffield, Egremont and Canaan, Conn., fire departments responded to the blaze, as well as the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance.