NORTH ADAMS — At least one person was injured Monday afternoon after a motorcycle collided with a car in front of Walmart on Curran Highway.
The accident happened in the southbound lane of Curran Highway. Multiple North Adams police officers are at the scene, and at least one person was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment.
The southbound lane of Route 8 (Curran Highway) is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.
The motorcycle was heading southbound and hit the passenger side of an older model red Toyota, which was turning left from the northbound lane into the southern Walmart entrance lane, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.
Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction and Crime Scene investigators are expected to assist with the investigation, along with North Adams Police Detective Bureau.