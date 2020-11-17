NORTH ADAMS — Students at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts had long planned to head home just before Thanksgiving. But, an upswing in COVID-19 cases in the region has accelerated that timeline for a few.
Residential students have already begun leaving campus amid concerns over rising case numbers and travel restrictions, according to a letter the college sent to faculty Monday. In response, MCLA has allowed students to advance their move-out dates and has told faculty to begin the entirely remote portion of the semester early.
“Even though the MCLA campus is one of the safest places in Berkshire County to be, an increasing number of students are leaving the residence halls early without permission or your agreement to accommodate them online,” Adrienne Wootters, vice president of Academic Affairs, wrote in the letter. “They and/or their families are worried about them bringing [COVID-19] to their homes.”
Gina Puc, the school’s vice president for strategic initiatives, told The Eagle the allowances are minor alterations to a COVID-19 plan that has served students and faculty well over the fall semester.
The college also shut down its fitness center and has required all staff who can work remotely to do so starting Monday.
Move-outs had been scheduled to start Wednesday. Students may still remain in the residence halls through Tuesday, Nov. 24. But MCLA said some had asked about moving up their scheduled departures.
"With COVID-19 cases on the rise across this area and in neighboring states, we decided to allow greater flexibility this week for both students and faculty,” Puc said.
In its letter to faculty, the college said that students from other states had become worried about travel restrictions. Massachusetts recently added New York to its quarantine list, while Maine did the same for Massachusetts.
But Massachusetts students at the college were also caught off guard as the virus began to spread more rapidly. Several students who had traveled home within the state became “effectively stranded” after Massachusetts deemed those areas “high-risk,” the college said. MCLA requires students who return from “high-risk” cities and towns to quarantine upon their return.
Puc said that “a handful” of professors have taken the school up on its offer to begin fully remote learning early and that she expects others to follow suit throughout the week. All classes will be remote after Thanksgiving.
“We’re following the plan we had all along,” Puc said. "We haven't had to make any significant changes."
The only major change to college operations was the decision to move nearly all staff back to remote work, which Puc called “a shift based on increased COVID-19 rates.”
With details for the spring semester still dependent on COVID-19 case rates over the next few months, Puc said she considered the fall semester a success.
“We consistently had a positivity rate on campus lower than the greater area,” she said. “We're incredibly grateful for all of the cooperation that we've had from students, faculty and staff.”
The school has performed 3,477 tests so far this semester, with five positive results, according to the school. Residential students will be tested as they leave campus.