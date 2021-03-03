WILLIAMSTOWN — In light of ongoing tensions among members and with the community, the Select Board on Friday will engage in a training session to learn how to more effectively communicate.
Kerri Nicoll, an associate professor of sociology, anthropology and social work at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, will serve as moderator for the three-hour retreat via Zoom.
“The hope is that members of the Select Board, as town leaders, can think of different ways to interact with the public,” Nicoll told The Eagle on Tuesday. “And this is not unique to Williamstown. This kind of discord between leadership and the public is going on all over, with many people recognizing that we need to be more inclusive than in the past.”
The goal is to learn ways to have a two-way conversation, which includes active listening, and communicating in a way that does not initiate hostility or stifle dialogue, Nicoll said, and to find new ways to interact with members of the community.
While it technically is a public meeting, the board is opting to conduct the session outside the public view, noting that no votes will take place and no town business will be conducted, other than discussing their challenges in communicating with themselves and others.
A number of dramatic developments over the past year has stoked tensions in the community, Nicoll said. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced municipalities to meet remotely, which made it easier for more people to participate in those sessions from the comfort of home.
And the national landscape turned tumultuous through most of 2020 and into early 2021, including racial tensions sparked by the death of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, the presidential election and the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol.
As a result, the lines of communication between the public and municipalities had become more fraught, with more voices and more emotion.
“I don’t think this happened all at once — it’s been growing,” Nicoll said, referring to the national evolution of the municipal meeting and the technology around it. “With the new technology, it leads to a very different result.”
In Williamstown, allegations of sexual and racial harassment in the Police Department led to rancor during the public comment portion of the Select Board meetings.
The first step is to get the Select Board members to talk to each other, Nicoll said, and "to talk about how they perceive their role in it.”
She also will lead a discussion to examine the bigger picture of equity and inclusion and the past derelictions of those rights in the town’s history.
Finally, she hopes to discuss possible action items to put those ideals into practice, how to find new ways to interact with the public in meaningful ways that allow it to be part of the process more inclusively.
“What’s that going to look like?” she said. “In addition to public comment in meetings, what are some other ways to connect with community members.”
During the board's Feb. 22 meeting, members unanimously endorsed the idea to pursue the training.
In recent months, the board has been exploring a possible role for social workers to aid police in dealing with certain situations that are not strictly a law enforcement matter.
One of the folks they turned to was Nicoll, who has a Ph.D. in social work from the University of Michigan and a master's from the University of Pennsylvania. Also, she is a member of the town’s Diversity Inclusion Race and Equity advisory committee.
Nicoll said she is on sabbatical from MCLA this year, so, she has the time to work on these issues for the town.
“It’s not a question of not wanting to lean in to hard conversations; it’s not a question of being uncomfortable," said Select Board Chairperson Jane Patton. "But, I think all of us would be well served — members of the board and members of the community — to just take a step back and recognize that we all have contributed to where we are today.”
"This is my sixth year on the Select Board and it has been radically different from everything I have experienced until now,” said Select Board member Anne O'Connor, who recently announced that she would not seek another term.
“At a time when we desperately need more dialogue and listening and communication in the public sphere, these have all become more elusive,” O'Connor said via email. “I sincerely hope that our retreat can begin to orient us in better meeting the needs of the public.”
Nicoll noted that this session will be just the start of an ongoing effort, and she hopes the board members will continue to grow their communication skills and they will spread through the community.
“This is an important step,” she said, noting that members have been "struggling” in communicating with a wider audience during public comment over new issues and new anger. “It’s not going to go away, and I don’t think the level of emotion is just going to dissipate if we just give it a little time.”