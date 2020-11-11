PITTSFIELD — As usual, Wednesday's Veterans Day ceremony began with a spirited, a cappella version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" by Anthony Pastore.
But, this year, Pastore, a World War II veteran, returned to the podium later in the program, to be honored as the Veteran of the Year by the Berkshire Veterans Coalition.
"My humble and sincere thanks to all who are gathered here," said Pastore, 96, as he accepted his plaque.
Pastore said he felt those who preceded him did more to deserve the award, but his accomplishments warrant the recognition. He saw action in North Africa, Italy, Germany and France, and after his two years in the Army from 1943 to 1945, he enlisted in 1948 for a yearlong stint in the newly formed Air Force.
On the homefront, Pastore was a longtime active member in several veterans organizations, but is best known publicly for his singing talent.
"All this labor of love of singing the national anthem, you've been great to me," he said, and then led participants in a chorus of "God Bless America."
More than 75 veterans and dignitaries took part in Wednesday's ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park on South Street. This year's ceremony was unusual in a number of ways because of the coronavirus pandemic: Participants were masked and practiced social distancing, and the annual parade that often preceded the gathering at the memorial was canceled.
It also was unusually warm for mid-November, which often brings chilly, raw conditions. Yet, the solemn message remained the same.
"We express our gratitude ... to those who served to defend our country," said Rabbi David Weiner of Congregation Knesset Israel.
Mayor Linda Tyer, whose father served in the Air Force, said she finds the Veterans Day service "always extremely meaningful and powerful."
"Thank you for serving our country, but also being part of our community," she told those gathered.
Veterans Day — it originally was called Armistice Day — first was observed Nov. 11, 1919, a year after World War I officially ended on the 11th hour of the 11th month of the 11th Day in 1918. Armistice Day became Veterans Day in 1954.
Local veteran Henry "Hank" Morris also was honored by the city, with a letter of appreciation for volunteering to fabricate a storage bin for the markers that are used to support the flags that are placed on the Pittsfield graves of veterans leading up to Memorial Day.
Pittsfield Veterans' Services Officer John Herrera gave a shout-out to another Pittsfield World War II veteran, Eugene Komlosi, for his service from 1943 to 1946. The Navy man served in the Pacific during his final year, aboard the flagship USS Los Angeles. Komlosi was part of the heavy cruiser's original crew.