PITTSFIELD — Manos Unidas wants the meals it delivers to serve a lot more than just calories.
Rather, food distributed through its Atravesando Esto Juntos program, run in partnership with Berkshire Mutual Aid (Apoyo Mutuo Berkshireno), comes with a sense of connection to culture and community. In Spanish, “atravesando esto juntos” means “getting through this together.”
“The food goes right to the doorstep, to people who most need it, but it is also culturally relevant and created with nourishing ingredients by an amazing Latina cook,” said Anaelisa Jacobsen, a co-director of Manos Unidas, a multicultural nonprofit cooperative.
On May 19, Mariam Orengo was up by dawn in her Pittsfield home to prepare ingredients for that day’s distribution of 100 meals. By about noon, she had finished cooking the chicken. The rice and beans took another few hours, and after about a half-hour for packing, she was ready for pickup at 4 p.m.
“I like to cook all by myself,” Orengo, who is Puerto Rican, said in Spanish. “I trust myself a lot more than I trust other people with the quality.”
May 19 marked the start of the latest round of the program, which began last June. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the program served as many as 200 meals per week, said Jacobsen, who added that the newest round of distribution will last approximately four weeks, made possible, in part, by a grant from the Fish Family Foundation.
The program was born out of conversations in Cafecito, a weekly Spanish-language conversation group that Jacobsen describes as “a mutual aid dialogue circle for the [Berkshire] Latino community and allies.” During the pandemic, she said, Cafecito has been “absolutely essential in connecting these Latino members of our community to the resources that are being simultaneously created.”
“The first thing we addressed was the feeling of deep isolation that people have ... but it became clear that food was really at the forefront of struggle,” Jacobsen said. “We’re responding as a grassroots solidarity organization ... to the most affected voices and having also those voices help lead the response. That is very important to our version of mutual aid, which is not a handout.”
The Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, the Berkshire United Way, the New England Grassroots Environment Fund and the Haymarket People’s Fund all previously have provided money for the program, Jacobsen said.
Atravesando also became a way to support people out of work, with those who pick up and deliver food receiving a stipend. It’s a way, too, for Orengo to reach more people through her catering business, Gustitos Boricuas, and for communities to build systems of mutual support with local farms.
Orengo said that the peppers and onions she cooked May 19 came from Mercado de Vida, a weekly food distribution that Manos Unidas holds from noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays at at 361 North St. Several local farmers contribute organic fruits and vegetables, and some donations also come from Guido’s Fresh Marketplace and Berkshire Food Co-op, Jacobsen said.
One farm, Cloud Kingdom in Alford, is working on building a permaculture model that can build particularly strong connections with the community, Jacobsen said.
Manos Unidas also receives donations of seeds, and it is interested in starting community gardens, Jacobsen said, as it seeks to create sustainable pathways for its food.
Orengo, who has catered for events held by organizations such as Berkshire Community College and Jacob’s Pillow, said that her dream is to run her business as a cooperative out of a food truck.
“I want to employ other Latinx people who are out of work or making low wages,” she said. “And we can serve food to people.”