PITTSFIELD — A state audit has found $777,844 of “improper spending” by the Berkshire County Arc during two years ending in 2019, including by managers at the nonprofit for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.
"The questionable practices and the amounts involved in this apparent misuse of state funding is made worse by the fact that these dollars should have been supporting the agency’s disabled clients,” state Auditor Suzanne M. Bump said in a statement announcing the results. “Our audit makes clear that those in leadership fell short of meeting their oversight and fiduciary responsibilities. Decisive action is needed to remedy this situation and build trust in this critical Berkshires institution upon which so many families and individuals rely."
Bump’s office said the audit found that BCArc charged $651,540 against its state contracts for maintenance expenses, bookkeeping services and capital improvements to buildings owned by an affiliate called Berkshire Omega, which owns about 30 properties that BArc leases from them in the region.
"BCArc could have used this $651,540 to pay for reimbursable expenses for its state-funded programs," the audit said.
Bump said the spending was unallowable under state regulations, because it was not related to programming that benefited the nonprofit’s clients. Berkshire Omega was incorporated in 1980 to benefit the BArc “solely and exclusively” and its board members are appointed by the nonprofit's board, according to the audit.
The audit found the agency “allowed inappropriate use” of credit cards — 48 were associated with the agency — on expenses that were not allowed under state regulations. It also found that BCArc charged $124,247 from its state contracts on nonreimbursable expenses, which auditors determined to were not permitted because they were either inadequately documented, not related to the agency’s programming or “specifically prohibited by state."
And it found President and CEO Kenneth Singer used travel benefits earned on agency credit card miles for personal trips to Hawaii and Mexico. Both Singer and BCArc were identified as the cardholders on two different accounts, while other cards issued to agency employees to cover nonprofit expenses were also “linked” to Singer’s account, the audit says.
“Consequently, all miles earned on these cards accrued to the account in the president and CEO’s name; most of the miles, however, were earned by BCArc charging expenses to the cards,” said the audit.
In a response to the audit, BCArc said Singer was “required to guarantee the credit cards used by BCArc, making the CEO personally liable for the payments,” which it called a “normal requirement.”
Singer used 475,000 of the airline miles during from summer 2017 to summer 2019, “representing 170,213 more airline miles than the CEO’s personal card contributed to the account,” the agency said. Singer offered to “make a voluntary contribution” back to the agency in lieu of the miles.
In response to the finding, the agency implemented a policy prohibiting employees from receiving a personal benefit from an agency credit card, according to the audit.
The audit says that auditors requested “a full accounting of the reward travel miles used by the president and CEO for business and personal purposes” for its analysis, but were told by agency personnel that it could not be provided, though Singer provided a written account of his mileage use.
Michael Ferry, chairman of the BCArc board, told The Eagle on Tuesday he would respond on the agency's behalf later Tuesday after reading the report.
In addition, auditors found that Singer’s wife, described as a “contracted employee” and “related party” to the BArc, spent $2,057 on agency cards, including “seven purchases we found that the consultant made to pay for her personal expenses associated with participating in BCArc-related activities with her spouse, only two of which (totaling $392) were reimbursed to BCArc.”
In a response, the agency said Singer's wife was contracted to organize a conference with the approval of the board of directors. It disputed the finding, saying she did not use an agency credit card, and all items purchased for the conference were approved by the agency’s chief operating officer.
“In preparation for this conference at issue, the Consultant and the organizing committee sought approval to purchase numerous items for the conference, which were approved by the COO ... who arranged for the purchase of the items. At no time did the Consultant use a BCArc credit card to make these purchases — they were made by BCArc staff.”
This story will be updated.