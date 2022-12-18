A telehealth program from the Austen Riggs Center hopes to address mental health needs for young adults one Zoom session at a time

A program that provides mental health services via Zoom for college-aged young adults is aiming to address a need for support made apparent by the pandemic. Its service area is stretching across the northeast, but it all stems from the Berkshires.
The Austen Riggs Center, a mental health service provider in Stockbridge, began its Intensive Outpatient Program in November 2021 to help address the mental health needs of "emerging adults" ages 18 to 26 in Massachusetts and New York over Zoom.
Spencer Biel, the program’s director who is based in Chicago, said the goal of the program was to provide intermediate treatment for the students and help provide support for on-campus resources. Many such programs from colleges and universities were overwhelmed by demand because of the pandemic, Biel said.
The program offers three hours of group therapy on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, focusing on coping skills, relationships and yoga and mindfulness training. The groups are still relatively small — about eight or nine students at a time, Biel said.
It also offers individual and family therapy sessions and medication management consultations by appointment on Tuesday and Friday. The appointments are scheduled flexibly, Biel said, to accommodate the often tumultuous schedule of a college student.
One of the main goals of the group therapy is to connect the students with each other and engender a sense of community — a place where they feel safe and secure enough to open up, Biel said.
“They really rely on one another for support and feedback, which includes sometimes, you know, challenging feedback,” Biel said. “It's not just ‘how can I help you today,’ but this is also a place where I feel some friction with you and I'm trying to understand what's going on between us.”
The program sees a number of mental health areas treated, including depression and anxiety, but can’t be used as an emergency service. It has served 18 colleges in Massachusetts and New York, including UMass, Boston College and Williams College.
"One of the really cool things is that you get a UMass student and a Harvard student and a Worcester Poly student and part of what they exchange with one another is, you know, 'here's what it's like at my school,'" Biel said. "It gives dimension to the experience to be hearing about the similarities and differences across places."
The cost of the program varies among students, as the program is considered out of network by insurance coverage. Biel said the program accepts whatever insurance pays for the out-of-network services, and works with students on a sliding scale if they aren’t reimbursed.
Across all the campuses, some common themes have emerged.
“The thing that I'm seeing most in the program is loneliness and isolation as being kind of at the core of what young people are grappling with,” Biel said.
On top of that loneliness and isolation, students in that age group often struggle with a feeling of alienation as they transition into adulthood — especially in these uncertain times, Biel said.
“It's hard to know how to join or connect with a world where everything feels kind of upside down and unpredictable,” Biel said. “It's hard to know where the truth is, whether it's climate or war or government.”
All of those uncertainties feed in, naturally, to the COVID-19 pandemic, which laid many of these mental health issues bare. He said especially for students who entered college remotely or in-person during the pandemic, the transition was made more difficult by social isolation.
“I think it just contributed to a kind of siloization of life where each student is in their own kind of dorm room or house and they're kind of by themselves and trying to plug into things,” Biel said. “But they’re very wary and uncertain about where their place is on campus, let alone in the world.”
Biel said that the pandemic has had an effect on everyone, which factors into the problems. Younger children and parents have had to deal with more stress and uncertainty as a result, too, which can disrupt the support system for young adults, he said.
Little by little, Biel hopes the Zoom sessions will help to address the need.
“It’s a cascade that I think has hit all of us in one way or another,” Biel said.