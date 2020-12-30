GREAT BARRINGTON — Officials have identified a town woman who was killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck on Route 7.
Ruth Houghton, 92, died at the scene after the 2008 Subaru she was driving collided with a pickup truck as she exited Lovers Lane at around 2 p.m., according to a statement from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.
The truck, a 2008 Toyota Tundra driven by Samantha Kaye, 28, of Monterey, was traveling northbound when Houghton apparently pulled into oncoming traffic in the area near Monument Mountain.
Kaye was taken by Southern Berkshire Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center.
The accident required traffic detours for around five hours Monday.
In addition to town police and fire departments, responders included those from the State Police Lee Barracks, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Berkshire DA's Office and its State Police Detective Unit.
Massachusetts State Police investigators ask that eyewitnesses to the crash contact Great Barrington Police Sgt. Adam Carlotto at 413-528-0306, ext. 143.