PITTSFIELD — Authorities are investigating after a Pittsfield man was struck and killed by a train early Wednesday morning near Greenway Street, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office.
After a train operator reported striking an "unknown object," representatives of railroad company CSX found the body of Bryan Jones, 25, of Pittsfield, on the tracks around 2:30 a.m., according to a brief statement from Andy McKeever, spokesman for the office of District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
"The individual was located on the tracks. It appeared that the individual was struck. At this point there is no indication that the death was the result of criminal behavior by another individual but the investigation is ongoing," McKeever told The Eagle in an email.
The company reported the discovery to Pittsfield Police.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified Jones, McKeever said. The investigation is ongoing.